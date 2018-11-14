Upgrade for uni centre

The Grafton Country University Centre board: Chairman Scott Monaghan, company secretary Adam Smith, vice chairman Fiona Leviny, Warren Steele, Martyn Williams and treasurer Ashley Lindsay. Absent were Meghanne Wellard and Johanna Tarrant.

The Grafton Country University Centre board: Chairman Scott Monaghan, company secretary Adam Smith, vice chairman Fiona Leviny, Warren Steele, Martyn Williams and treasurer Ashley Lindsay. Absent were Meghanne Wellard and Johanna Tarrant. Tim Howard

THE money is already there for the building, and now an additional injection of funds into Grafton's Country University Centre will bolster its capabilities.

The Federal Government will provide $880,000 to support the centre on top of the $1.3m promised by the State Government in August.

The funds will be spent on building facilities, upgrading technology, and employing more staff to support students.

The non-profit centre helps students in regional, rural and remote communities to excel in tertiary education.

Centre CEO Duncan Taylor said the organisation was transforming the model for tertiary education in country areas.

"We're really seeing some significant results in the communities where we have already established study hubs, so naturally we're thrilled that the Federal Government is enabling us to expand this successful model,” Mr Taylor said.

"The Hub will assist with stopping the brain drain of students leaving the area to study, where they can take on local opportunities.”

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the funds would give local students better access to study options in their own area.

"The Regional Study Hub in the Clarence Valley will provide study spaces, internet access, video conferencing, (and) administrative, pastoral and academic support for regional students studying via distance at partner universities,” Mr Hogan said.

"A Regional Study Hub in the Clarence Valley will mean local students can take up higher education and training opportunities without having to relocate to the city or travel long distances from home.

"By providing more higher education and training opportunities locally, we can retain skills and experience that will boost our local economy and keep our community vibrant.”