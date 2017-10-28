NSW Government to upgrade Lawrence Hall kitchen

FOR 125 years, the Lawrence Hall has stood as the centre of the village, hosting everything from wartime going-away parades to weddings, parties and anything else that needed a home.

Now, the kitchen that created thousands of scones, cups of tea and refreshments is getting a new lease on life thanks to the NSW Government.

The Lawrence Public Hall Reserve Trust has been successful in its application for funding under the NSW Liberals and Nationals NSW Government Heritage Activation Grants program,

"The public hall at Lawrence will get a new kitchen courtesy of a $23,398 grant under the grants program," Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said at the hall this week.

"Less than 40 grants were awarded statewide in this funding round, so it's a great result for the community of Lawrence."

The Heritage Activation Grants, which are part of the Heritage Near Me program, are specifically for items listed on council Local Environmental Plans.