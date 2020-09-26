Upgrade planned for popular Yamba hangout

“Before we start designing a new park we want to make sure we get your input.”

HAVE you always dreamt of designing the ultimate skatepark? Now is your chance.

As part of Clarence Valley Council’s commitment to provide spaces which promote social inclusion, provide health and wellness benefits for the community, Council is planning an extension to the existing Yamba Skatepark.

Award-winning skatepark designer company Convic has been engaged to work with and undertake community consultation to develop a concept design for the Yamba Skatepark.

“Before we start designing a new park we want to make sure we get your input. After all it’s going to be your local,” co-founder of Convic Simon Oxenham said.

Do you have your heart set on a transition park? Maybe something with more street style? Or how about a combination of the two? There is a lot to consider.

Come along to the Yamba Skatepark from 10am – 2pm, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 and share your ideas. Or fill in the survey HERE.