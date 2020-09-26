Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
“Before we start designing a new park we want to make sure we get your input.”
“Before we start designing a new park we want to make sure we get your input.”
News

Upgrade planned for popular Yamba hangout

Jenna Thompson
26th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVE you always dreamt of designing the ultimate skatepark? Now is your chance.

As part of Clarence Valley Council’s commitment to provide spaces which promote social inclusion, provide health and wellness benefits for the community, Council is planning an extension to the existing Yamba Skatepark.

Award-winning skatepark designer company Convic has been engaged to work with and undertake community consultation to develop a concept design for the Yamba Skatepark.

“Before we start designing a new park we want to make sure we get your input. After all it’s going to be your local,” co-founder of Convic Simon Oxenham said.

Do you have your heart set on a transition park? Maybe something with more street style? Or how about a combination of the two? There is a lot to consider.

Come along to the Yamba Skatepark from 10am – 2pm, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 and share your ideas. Or fill in the survey HERE.

clarence development coastal views skatepark yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        So long, and thanks for all the yarns

        Premium Content So long, and thanks for all the yarns

        News Sports journalist Mitchell Keenan writes his final piece at The Daily Examiner

        Bushfire recovery vouchers helps kids get back to school

        Premium Content Bushfire recovery vouchers helps kids get back to school

        News $50,000 in vouchers have been distributed by NRCF and Social Futures to more than...

        WE ASKED: Could there be a bridge at Lawrence?

        Premium Content WE ASKED: Could there be a bridge at Lawrence?

        News After a recent breakdown of the Bluff Point Ferry near Lawrence, the question was...

        Hank’s Kitchen avoids job losses during COVID-19 storm

        Premium Content Hank’s Kitchen avoids job losses during COVID-19 storm

        Business The iconic Grafton bakery has managed to keep all 42 staff on the books without...