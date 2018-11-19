Menu
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Yamba SLSC members and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis at the unveiling of the newly-renovated kitchen facilities at Yamba Surf Club.
News

UPGRADE: Yamba SLSC facilities unveiled

ebony stansfield
by
19th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

THE newly upgraded kitchen and bar facilities at Yamba Surf Club were unveiled this morning.

The facilities upgraded at the clubhouse included the kitchen and bar, with commercial-grade appliances and the installation of a cool room.

The renovations were partly funded by a $58,610 grant under the NSW Government's Surf Club Facility Program.

The upgrade was widely welcomed by all and club members gathered for the official opening of the facilities by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis at the official opening of the new kitchen facilities.
Yamba Surf Life Saving Club president Joe Dougherty said the kitchen has been fully renovated to bring it up to commercial standards for a wide-range of functions such as weddings, parties and club events.

There was also a cool room installed and renovations made to the bar for these functions.

"We have now got a facility that is now on a commercial standard and hopefully will generate revenue for the club, to fund our life saving and education programs,” he said.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said Yamba Surf Club is an iconic building, on an iconic beach in an iconic town.

"The grant was welcomed by members, as its something not only used by the surf club but by the community at large, for all sorts of functions,” he said.

He congratulated everybody for the wonderful job of the renovations and upgrade to the surf club.

President of the Angourie longboard association John Mansfield also gave a cheque of appreciation to Yamba SLSC for supplying water safety and rescue volunteers for their event in September.

