READY TO GO: Construction of the new helipad at Maclean District Hospital is now complete.
Health

Upgraded Maclean hospital helipad soon to be fully operational

Jarrard Potter
3rd Jan 2020 9:38 AM
WORK on the upgraded helipad at Maclean District Hospital has been completed, and will be fully operational on Monday next week.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the completion of the new helipad will allow retrieval services to return to Maclean residents right on the hospital’s doorstep.

“The new helipad on the Hospital site will allow patients to be transported swiftly to and from the hospital to the retrieval helicopter, reducing critical time in an emergency,” he said.

“It is constructed on screw piles with a structural steel and mesh deck and has a new lighting system which are built into sections of the landing desk, and line marking in accordance with the new aviation safety and engineering guidelines.

“I’d like to thank local firm Clarence Coast Constructions Pty Ltd who have done a terrific job working on the much anticipated project over the past six months as well as members of the Maclean Rotary Club who worked with me in securing funding for the new helipad.”

The new $750,000 structure was jointly funded by the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government and the estate of much loved locals Merv and Yukki Sheehan in a deal announced in Maclean by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in November 2018.

