Uplifting night of song

FIVE bands from the Clarence Valley are joining forces for a night of uplifting music to raise spirits and money to assist with the continued fight and recovery from the devastating fires that are still raging throughout New South Wales and Victoria.

Award-winning roots musician Tullara Connors has rallied like-minded Clarence musical troops to get on board her Community Fire Aid: A Night of Uplifting Music set for the Pelican Playhouse this Saturday, January 25.

Everyone is invited to come along and show their support for the victims of the fires that have devastated the local community and the country.

Tullara returned home to the Clarence recently and when she realised she had this weekend free she thought there was no better way than to spend it throwing a fundraiser together.

“I asked friends’ bands if they wanted to be involved and the Pelican if they would host the night. Everyone is donating their time so all the proceeds goes straight to fire victims,” Tullara said.

“Everyone knows the bushfires have taken their toll on local communities such as Nymboida, Rappville and beyond but sometimes it’s hard to find a way to help on the frontline.

“Not all of us can go out and fight these fires but there are other ways we can all help out.”

Tullara will be joined by local outfits The Ruperts, Confusion in Colour, Velour, & The Vendellas who are all donating their talents this weekend for a diverse night of live music.

The Vandellas.

There will also be merchandise items from Tullara and supporting bands, along with other donated items/gifts which will be raffled off on the night. (If you have any items or money you would like to donate ahead of the show contact Tullara direct tullaraconnors@gmail.com).

With support from the Pelican Playhouse who are providing the venue free, the volunteers’ time and bar profits on the night to also being donated, the success of the fundraiser is now down to community support.

Come along an enjoy a premium night of entertainment while you lend a hand to the communities doing it tough.

All proceeds from ticket sales and funds raised on the night will be donated directly to the victims who have lost their homes through the Nymboida and Rappville fires, as well as local NSW fire services and wildlife organisations: NSW RFS & WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

A Night of Uplifting Music is on Saturday, January 25 from 6.30pm at Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton. Tickets are on sale now through www.stickytickets.com.au at $25+bf (U/17s $15+bf) pre-sale or $30 on the door on the night. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more information and link to ticketing.