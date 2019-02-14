Menu
NO ADVICE: Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence Steve Cansdell.
Politics

Upper House preference deal no concern for Cansdell

Jarrard Potter
by
13th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
THE Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party candidate for Clarence, Steve Cansdell, has declared he won't "insult people's intelligence” by telling people who to preference in the NSW election, following reports his party had struck a deal with One Nation over Upper House preferences.

The news comes after a report by The Daily Telegraph which indicated that under a handshake agreement, Mark Latham would not stand candidates for One Nation in Barwon, Murray or Orange to give the Shooters a clear run.

Statewide, each party would put the other second on their Upper House how-to-vote cards.

While the preference deal was in place for the Upper House, Mr Cansdell insisted there was no deal for Lower House candidates.

"My preference box here will be nil, I won't be giving or directing them to anyone,” he said.

"I won't be advising preferences and I wouldn't insult people's intelligence by telling them how to preference their votes, as long as they put me in number one.

"If people want to preference anyone they're free to do it, I won't insult their intelligence by telling them who they should be preferencing, it's their decision.”

Mr Cansdell rejected any suggestion his party's association with One Nation would be a detriment ahead of the 2019 state election, to be held on March 23.

"I can't see how it'll affect my campaign, as mine is free of those issues (of preference deals),” he said.

"I'm not worried about the connection, as whatever happens in the Upper House is separate from me.

"Votes in the Senate come election time are quite complicated, which is why I'm quite happy in the Lower House.”

Shooters MP Rob Borsak said the Shooters sealed the deal with a handshake with Mr Latham last month after talks with Pauline Hanson in November last year.

The Upper House MP said research showed the anti-Nationals sentiment that was fuelled by the Baird government's decision to ban greyhound racing, and merge councils, remained.

