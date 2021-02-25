Uproar over TV anchor’s Tiger Woods claim

An American TV anchor has apologised profusely after admitting he worded his response to Tiger Woods' horrifying car crash poorly.

The golf legend is recovering in hospital following major surgery to his legs after his car rolled several times off a highway in Los Angeles on Wednesday (AEDT). Woods was treated for multiple compound fractures, resulting in bone fragments piercing his skin.

The 45-year-old will not face any criminal charges and authorities declared no alcohol or drugs were involved in the "accident".

CNN sports reporter Andy Scholes took to Twitter to respond to a severe backlash about his comments on live TV in the aftermath of the crash, when he said he was "not entirely surprised by what we're seeing here", referencing previous incidents in Woods' life.

"Tiger back in 2017 was found by police pulled over on the side of the road, asleep in his car," Scholes said.

"He said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time, because we all know Tiger's undergone a lot of surgeries over the years, and painkillers have become a part of his life."

Woods underwent his fifth back surgery shortly before the crash but plenty of people called out Scholes on social media for making "insensitive" remarks about the 15-time major winner when his condition was still unknown.

The Big Lead called it "dangerous speculation" and said "to bring up Woods' well-documented past with substance addiction at that particular moment was extremely inappropriate".

"Really sorry. I didn't mean for it to come out that way," Scholes tweeted multiple times in response to various critics. "I'm sorry. This was delivered poorly."

Scholes' comments referred to an incident in 2017 when Woods was arrested near his Florida home for driving under the influence of drugs. He was found asleep in his car stationary in a traffic lane with the engine running.

Woods admitted he had taken prescription drugs and did not realise how they would interact together. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving and completed a DUI offender program and 50 hours of community service.

There were major fears for Tiger after his horror crash.

Scholes' apologies come as Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters during a Facebook Q&A there was no indication Woods was impaired by alcohol or any other substances at the time of the incident, which is why no tests were taken and why no criminal charges will be laid.

"He was lucid, no odour of alcohol, no evidence of any medication, narcotics or anything like that," Villanueva said. "That was not a concern so no field sobriety test and no drug expert needed to respond. This is what it is - an accident.

"We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash.

"This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime, they do happen unfortunately.

"The Deputy on the scene assessed the condition of Tiger Woods and there was no evidence of any impairment whatsoever.

"He was not drunk … we can throw that one out."

Earlier in the week Woods made his first public comments since undergoing his latest back surgery, which left him uncertain if he would be able to play at this year's Masters.

"I'm feeling fine. I'm a little stiff," Woods said. "I have one more MRI scheduled so we'll see if the annulus is scarred over finally and then I can start doing more activities.

"Still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things where I can start gravitating toward something more."

Originally published as Uproar over TV anchor's Tiger Woods claim