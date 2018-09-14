Student on US radar over defence breach

The technology allegedly compromised can be used to counter stealth aircraft.

A UNIVERSITY of Queensland research student could be extradited to the US after he allegedly exported banned military radar equipment to help Iranian Government forces.

Reza Dehbashi Kivi, 38, of Redbank Plains, was yesterday taken to the Brisbane watchhouse after the US Government made an application to extradite the man over charges dating back to 2008.

It is believed the University of Queensland photonic and microwave engineering postgraduate student has been in Australia for the past two years.

Dehbashi Kivi is facing six charges in the US, some which carry a maximum penalty of 20 yearsâ€™ jail, including conspiracy to cause the export of electronic parts from the US to Iran.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit an offence against the US by knowingly and willingly exporting defence articles designated under the US military weapons list.

US officials will allege Dehbashi Kivi conspired with several Iranian men, while living in the Middle East, sometime between June 2008 and May 2009, to illegally export parts for radar equipment from America to the Electronic Warfare Branch of the Iranian Government.

The Courier-Mail understands the power amplifiers allegedly exported can be used to detect stealth technology, which make radar detection of planes or other missiles more difficult.

It is illegal to export the technology from the US.

It is alleged that Dehbashi Kivi purchased radar technology from companies in Colorado, New York and Florida, which alerted an undercover federal agent.

In an effort to circumvent US export laws, Dehbashi Kivi allegedly told the companies the power amplifiers would be shipped to United Arab Emirates company Island Gate Corporation.

It is alleged the 38-year-old gave the New York distributor a fake phone number in Dubai and said he was working for a microwave research company when ordering the goods.

US officials are also believed to have intercepted emails sent by Dehbashi Kivi, where he discussed the exports and how to avoid detection.

The man is expected to apply for bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A spokeswoman for the university declined to comment.