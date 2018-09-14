Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The technology allegedly compromised can be used to counter stealth aircraft.
The technology allegedly compromised can be used to counter stealth aircraft.
News

Student on US radar over defence breach

by Alexandria Utting
14th Sep 2018 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A UNIVERSITY of Queensland research student could be extradited to the US after he allegedly exported banned military radar equipment to help Iranian Government forces.

Reza Dehbashi Kivi, 38, of Redbank Plains, was yesterday taken to the Brisbane watchhouse after the US Government made an application to extradite the man over charges dating back to 2008.

It is believed the University of Queensland photonic and microwave engineering postgraduate student has been in Australia for the past two years.
Dehbashi Kivi is facing six charges in the US, some which carry a maximum penalty of 20 yearsâ€™ jail, including conspiracy to cause the export of electronic parts from the US to Iran.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit an offence against the US by knowingly and willingly exporting defence articles designated under the US military weapons list.

US officials will allege Dehbashi Kivi conspired with several Iranian men, while living in the Middle East, sometime between June 2008 and May 2009, to illegally export parts for radar equipment from America to the Electronic Warfare Branch of the Iranian Government.
The Courier-Mail understands the power amplifiers allegedly exported can be used to detect stealth technology, which make radar detection of planes or other missiles more difficult.

It is illegal to export the technology from the US.

It is alleged that Dehbashi Kivi purchased radar technology from companies in Colorado, New York and Florida, which alerted an undercover federal agent.

In an effort to circumvent US export laws, Dehbashi Kivi allegedly told the companies the power amplifiers would be shipped to United Arab Emirates company Island Gate Corporation.

It is alleged the 38-year-old gave the New York distributor a fake phone number in Dubai and said he was working for a microwave research company when ordering the goods.

US officials are also believed to have intercepted emails sent by Dehbashi Kivi, where he discussed the exports and how to avoid detection.

The man is expected to apply for bail in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A spokeswoman for the university declined to comment.

breach defence education extradition radar student university uq

Top Stories

    Unregistered firearm, drugs found in Yamba raid

    premium_icon Unregistered firearm, drugs found in Yamba raid

    Crime Police shocked to find what appeared to be a military-style machine gun when they raided a house in Yamba

    Funeral for campdrafting legend will pack Cathedral

    premium_icon Funeral for campdrafting legend will pack Cathedral

    News Campdrafters are flocking from around Australia to farwell a legend

    Ultimate guide to Clarence football grand finals

    premium_icon Ultimate guide to Clarence football grand finals

    Soccer TIGERS headquarters comes alives for football grand finals.

    VIDEO: Police crack $3 million romance, business email scam

    VIDEO: Police crack $3 million romance, business email scam

    Crime Police urge victims of romance or business scams to report it ASAP.

    Local Partners