Politics

Uranium mining ban lifted in win for deputy premier

by Anna Caldwell
20th Aug 2020 5:28 AM
The Berejiklian government is set to support key elements of a One Nation bill to lift the NSW ban on uranium mining.

The move is yet to receive final cabinet sign-off but is the result of a deal struck directly between Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Premier Gladys Berejiklian. 

It is on the Monday cabinet meeting agenda -  a victory for Mr Barilaro, who has long pushed nuclear energy in conflict with moderate Liberals. 

The government will not support the second aspect of the One Nation bill, to allow nuclear energy generation.

The Nationals will instead move amendments in the upper house to the One Nation legislation, which has been driven by Mark Latham.

 

Deputy Premier John Barilaro has long pushed to lift a ban on uranium mining. Picture: Jessica Lamb
Nuclear energy generation is banned at a federal level and as such, state legislation would only signal intent. 

Senior ministers in favour of nuclear said there was also an agreement that NSW would move on the issue of nuclear generation if Canberra did. 

The Daily Telegraph revealed in February that a government committee, headed by young Liberal MP Taylor Martin, was set to hand down a positive assessment of the One Nation bill. 

At the time, Mr Barilaro said the Nationals would support the bill, but several senior Liberal ministers did not agree. 

nsw one nation politics resources uranium mining

