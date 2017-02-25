31°
Lifestyle

Urban beauty around every corner in Dunedin

BY Adam Hourigan | 25th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
The portrait room of the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin.
The portrait room of the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FROM the first moments within Dunedin's city centre, it is obvious the historic location has taken the best of its past and transformed it into a vibrant urban environment.

It starts at one of the newest hotels in the city centre. The Distinction Dunedin is a 4.5-star hotel that has reclaimed the historic shell of the 1937 Chief Post Office and turned it into a luxurious and modern spot in which to base your stay.

And while the stay may be modern, the old-fashioned service is evident at every turn. The staff seemingly know every guest's name as they pass with a friendly welcome, and with a full restaurant and bar downstairs, it provides the launching-pad for adventures in the city.

 

The Distinction Hotel in Dunedin.
The Distinction Hotel in Dunedin. Adam Hourigan

Take a walk outside, and Dunedin's character becomes evident. The many alleys and side streets of the city often contain funky artwork by international artists.

Make your way to the i-Site visitor centre in Dunedin's Octagon, an eight-sided plaza in the city centre, and book a tour. A tour map guides visitors to 28 artworks, some in plain sight and others more hidden in the city's warehouse district.

On your way, there's another hidden gem near one of the art walls, and if you're a bit peckish from walking around, a visit to the Vogel St Kitchen will fill you up.

 

The inside of popular Dunedin cafe Vogel St Kitchen.
The inside of popular Dunedin cafe Vogel St Kitchen. Adam Hourigan

In a location not obvious enough to worry the most ardent hipster, the funky decor inside is matched by a cool soundtrack of the Beatles and other retro tunes.

At its heart, though, is a thoroughly modern menu that includes cafe favourites and, later on, some artisan pizzas that leave the traditional Hawaiian for dead. The coffee is good, but if you're looking for some decadence, their hot chocolate is divine.

Wander back towards the centre of town, and Dunedin's attention to its historic detail is evident in every building. Facades intact, the intricate architecture of its past is still maintained as a wonderful reference point.

Back in the centre of town, the Octagon is buzzing. Fellow tourists from the many cruise ships that come through the harbour each day join you in starting one of many adventures in the city, and markets show off a range of local goods in the courtyard. From here, take a short walk in any direction to discover more of what Dunedin has to offer.

If it is shopping, it is only a block away and even if you have driven a hire car, the parking is readily available around the major shopping centres. With local and international fashion designers in the two local malls, as well as a number of boutiques, vintage ranges and jewellery on display, there are a number of options for fashionistas.

 

The history of Dunedin has been preserved in its CBD buildings.
The history of Dunedin has been preserved in its CBD buildings. Adam Hourigan

 

Street art is around every corner as part of the Dunedin CBD art walks.
Street art is around every corner as part of the Dunedin CBD art walks. Adam Hourigan

Take a walk one block in the other direction, and Dunedin's history comes to the fore again with its immaculate railway station. One of the most photographed parts of Dunedin, the immaculately restored operational station has ornate gardens as you wander through the front, to delicate mosaic patterned floors inside. The local historical society even gets in on the act, with many dressing in period costume, and posing with an endless stream of tourists keen to capture Dunedin's historic evidence.

A quick walk down the platform leads to the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum, where again a modern front leads into a building that holds more than 100,000 pieces of Dunedin's history, from before European settlement to the present. The portrait room is a highlight, with faces of Dunedin's past staring from all four corners of a room towards the centre, where computer terminals catalogue every picture and tell their story.

Take a walk to the other side of the railway station, and if there on a Saturday, the Otago Farmers Markets bring the locals and tourists alike to show off the best in local produce. And while the food is fresh and amazing, there are only two words that linger on the mouth after a tour. Bacon butty.

 

The Otago markets are a great place for everything food in Dunedin.
The Otago markets are a great place for everything food in Dunedin. Adam Hourigan

It's a simple sandwich of perfectly cooked bacon between two slices of bread, but the word has spread far and wide to its pork-based perfection, and what started as a simple market stall staple in 2002, has spread to events all over the city; even a stand-alone shop across the railway lines.

Topics:  city dunedin explore new zealand travel urban visit-dunedin

Don't wait for Headspace if you need help now

Don't wait for Headspace if you need help now

If you need help now, mental health services are available.

A piece of Clarence Valley heritage up for grabs

The historic house \"Ravensford\" located at 36 Villiers St in Grafton is currently on the market at McKimms Real Estate.

Take a look inside iconic home 'Ravenford'

Urban beauty around every corner in Dunedin

The portrait room of the Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin.

Explore the many nooks and crannies of New Zealand destination

VALLEY ROUND UP: What's happening in the community

The Clarence Valley Ramblers celebrate their 19th birthday at Brooms Head.

Check out the latest happenings

Local Partners

VALLEY ROUND UP: What's happening in the community

Find out all the goings on and upcoming event in the Clarence Valley community groups

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Emma celebrates her 100th today

CENTENARIAN: Self-taught pianist Emma Strickland will play her own birthday tunes when she turns 100-years-old today.

Happy Birthday to one of Dex's most loyal readers.

Celebrating the Clarence Valley's unique story

Lynn Baker and Penny the detection dog. Penny will be in Grafton during Heritage Near Me Roadshow which arrive in early March. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Week-long celebration of Clarence Valley's heritage

Newcastle outfit to make Yamba go 'Crazy'

GROOVY POP: Crazy Old Maurice is take to the stage at the Pacific Hotel Sunday afternoon.

Looking for a way to spend a cruisy Sunday arvo?

Bernard, Kasey, Spooky Men, and more this weekend

Mal Eastick returns with his Blues Bar on Sunday at the Yamba Golf Club.

Touring shows bring mix of genres to Clarence

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 FASTRAK

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

Stylish Home, Sought After Address

22 Conrad Close, Iluka 2466

House 4 2 3 Price Reduced...

This bright spacious family home is located in a desirable address, where quality homes surround and just a short walk to the Clarence River and parks. Northerly...

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

Fall in love with Yesterday

36 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 Fastrack

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is quite the treat for an ageless beauty. Low set brick home with Single lock up garage and carport/ entertaining area. This home...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $389,000

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

Stylish bungalow with room to move and water views!

143 Patemans Road, Ashby 2463

2 1 1 $379,000

Situated in the heart of big river country, this property is just over 8 acres of paradise. Featuring natural bushland, with roughly a quarter cleared. Frangipani...

OWNER WANTS TO HEAR FROM YOU - RENT APPRAISED UP TO $275 per week

21 SCHWINGHAMMER STREET, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 NEW PRICE...

IDEAL for a young couple or retiree - this beautiful timber cottage is packed with character and boasts a new kitchen and modern bathroom. Tidy and functional...

Convenient &amp; Spacious

3/6 Angourie Street, Iluka 2466

Town House 3 2 1 $315,000

This appealing home is well located and perfect for couples, retirees and investors. A spacious townhouse comprising of 3 big bedrooms with two opening onto wide...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

Historic home 'Fairweather' up for action

Fairweather

Historic property owned for last 35 years up for sale

A piece of Clarence Valley heritage up for grabs

The historic house \"Ravensford\" located at 36 Villiers St in Grafton is currently on the market at McKimms Real Estate.

Take a look inside iconic home 'Ravenford'

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!