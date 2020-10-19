URBAN WARMING: Heat on council to improve CBD shade

INCREASINGLY hot summers have seen some councils develop cooling strategies for their urban areas.

Because of the urban heat island effect, cities become much hotter than surrounding rural areas because of factors such as pollution, building density and extensive hard dark surfaces (buildings and asphalt roads) which absorb heat. Traffic, industry and electricity usage also contribute to increased urban temperatures which may be from two to ten degrees higher than in surrounding rural areas.

While the urban heat island effect is a major problem in large cities, it also affects smaller urban areas.

One of the most effective cooling strategies adopted by many councils is increasing street canopy cover with good shade trees.

A shady street corner provided by large tree cover in Prince St in Grafton’s CBD.

Grafton is particularly fortunate with the street trees in its older sections – a result of the foresight of early community leaders.

However, it is a very different situation in newer areas where streets are narrow and so are the verges (“nature strips”), with inadequate space for reasonably-sized shade trees.

This opportunity is further restricted by the fact services such as power and water are generally located underground along these narrow verges.

In addition, block sizes in new developments are generally smaller and the current tendency to build large dwellings on them leaves little garden space for planting shade trees within the block.

Obviously this ‘modern’ problem is not restricted to Grafton or to new developments in the Clarence Valley.

The Lillypilly removed from Prince Street leaves no shade.

In its newer street plantings in Grafton’s Prince Street in particular Clarence Valley Council has shown an indifference to any commitment to green-scaping and provision of shade trees to reduce the heat island effect.

The palms planted at the pedestrian crossings between Fitzroy and Pound streets provide negligible shade, and shady lillypillies were replaced with low shrubs on both sides of the informal crossing near Ray White Real Estate between Fitzroy and Victoria streets.

This is a busy part of town which particularly needs shade because of pedestrian usage and resultant heat from traffic flow.

As the climate continues to warm, councils like ours will be expected to provide a better solution for the heat island effect than palms and low shrubs.

