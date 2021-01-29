Menu
A luxury car brand has recalled several models across Australia over fears the vehicles could burst into flames.
Motoring

Urgent car recall over fire fears

by Erin Lyons
29th Jan 2021 11:31 AM

Dozens of Australians are driving around in cars that could potentially burst into flames.

BMW has issued an urgent recall for 61 cars across five models over concerns there are 'impurities' in the battery, which could cause the vehicles to burst into flames.

"Foreign bodies or particles may have entered the battery cells and could cause a malfunction in a fully charged high-voltage battery," the company said in a statement.

"These impurities could activate a short circuit within the high-voltage battery. This short circuit could cause a fire, increasing the risk of an accident and injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users."

The company is racing to contact owners of the affected vehicles. They're also urged to contact the business to arrange an inspection and repair.

 

The issue spans across several models including:

  • BMW G05 X5 - CPA: 49761
  • BMW G11 7 Series - CPA: 47375
  • BMW G20 3 Series - CPA: 49936
  • BMW G30 5 Series - CPA: 48330
  • MINI F60 Countryman - CPA: 48347

The cars were available nationwide and sold between January and September last year.

Customers have been told to check their vehicle's VIN or chassis number online to see if it has an "outstanding technical action or safety recall".

