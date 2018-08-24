Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville.
Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a van near the intersection of the Bruxner highway and Ballina Road at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg
News

Urgent meeting called over deadly Bruxner Highway black spot

Liana Turner
by
24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has called an urgent meeting to discuss safety on the Alstonville bypass.

A motorcyclist died at the Ballina Rd Junction at Alstonville on Monday afternoon after his bike and a van collided.

Residents have since voiced their concerns about the dangers of the junction, which has now claimed two lives.

Ms Smith said she felt deep sympathy for the man's family and has called a meeting to look into improving safety at the site.

"My heart goes out to the partner and family of the motorcyclist at this distressing time," Ms Smith said.

"I have called for an urgent meeting of representatives from Ballina Shire Council, RMS and the police to discuss what needs to be done to prevent another fatal accident, because clearly the recent merge lane extension has not improved the safety of the whole intersection."

The RMS undertook a $475,000 upgrade of the site, extending one of the merging lanes, in May this year.

alstonville black spot bruxner highway tamara smith
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Going alone: Page MP protests against leadership struggle

    premium_icon Going alone: Page MP protests against leadership struggle

    Politics Page MP make personal response to protest against the 10-year long "revolving door” of Australian prime ministers.

    Serial drink driver gave magistrate no other choice

    premium_icon Serial drink driver gave magistrate no other choice

    Crime He was already disqualified from driving.

    The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    premium_icon The Gym Yamba chips in for the farmers

    News Bootcamp for Bales set to kick off on Sunday

    Local Partners