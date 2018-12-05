Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
Nanna's apple pies have been recalled.
News

Urgent recall for popular pie brand

5th Dec 2018 6:09 PM

An urgent nationwide recall has been issued for Nannaâ€™s family apple pies due to the potential presence of glass.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand issued a statement earlier today warning customers to return the pies to the supermarket they bought them from for a full refund.

The recall is related to the 600g size of the pie with best before dates ranging from October 21, 2020 to October 22, 2020.

The product is sold at Coles, Woolworths, IGA, Foodlands and other independent supermarkets around Australia.

The company was forced to recall the product after fears an equipment failure left glass inside the pies.

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    Calendar shows wonders of the world beneath the waves

    premium_icon Calendar shows wonders of the world beneath the waves

    News Take a look at some of the creatures that are just beneath our local waters

    Oil spill creates Pacific Highway traffic hazard

    Oil spill creates Pacific Highway traffic hazard

    News Southbound on-ramp traffic affected near Harwood Bridge

    Christmas sing-a-long for students and Forget Me Nots

    premium_icon Christmas sing-a-long for students and Forget Me Nots

    News Forget Me Not Choir joined by year two students

    OPINION: Australian politicians are out of touch

    premium_icon OPINION: Australian politicians are out of touch

    Opinion Why does the government want to censor young people?

    Local Partners