Western Australia Police are searching for Albert, 2, in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
News

Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

by Charis Chang
14th Jul 2020 10:11 AM

Western Australian police are frantically searching for a two-year-old boy in the Margaret River area after he went missing overnight.

The boy named Albert was staying with family at accommodation on Wallcliffe Road and appears to have left the room some time during the night.

Albert is described as having dark coloured skin, short dark hair, brown eyes and wearing a maroon coloured top with Harry Potter motifs, similar to a photo that has been circulated by police.

Albert, 2, went missing in the Margaret River area. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police
Albert was wearing an outfit similar to this but with a Harry Potter design. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have seen Albert or know of his whereabouts, please contact police immediately on 131 444.

Originally published as Urgent search as 2yo disappears from room

