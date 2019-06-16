Menu
Urgent search for missing 78-year-old woman

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2019 7:46 PM

POLICE are urgently seeking assistance after a 78-year-old woman went missing from Helensvale this afternoon.

Jeanette Waterson was last seen on Anglers Esplanade around 2pm, in the passenger seat of her family's Toyota Camry.

She has a medical condition and may be confused or disorientated, and also has difficulty walking long distances.

Jeanette disappeared with the family car. Photo: QLD Police
It is not known whether Jeanette is still with the car or walking. Neither she nor the car have been seen since 2.30pm.

The vehicle is a silver 2003 Toyota Camry sedan with Queensland registration 775JYK.

Jeanette is described as 165cm tall, caucasian, large build with short light brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a blue button-up top and black shoes.

Her exact whereabouts are unknown and police are urging anyone who has seen the vehicle or Jeanette to contact authorities.

