Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

NSW Health confirms positive case
News

Urgent virus alert for public pool, train

by Evin Priest
14th Mar 2021 2:22 PM

Several venues have been listed by NSW Health officials as having been exposed to COVID-19 after visits from a security guard who tested positive on Sunday.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed the 47-year-old man, who works as a security guard as a secondary job on weekends, visited the following venues:

- Bexley Aquatics Centre: Saturday, March 13, 9am to 9.30am

- Pancakes on The Rocks, Beverly Hills: Saturday March 13, at 10.45am to 12pm

Dr Chant also named two train lines that were exposed.

"A train from Hurstville to the city arriving at 6.30pm on Friday, March 12 and city to Hurstville leaving at 7am," Dr Chant said on Sunday.

Bexley Aquatics Centre.
Bexley Aquatics Centre.

"We will be able to find more detailed times as we get access to Transport NSW tap-on and tap-off data and we will be updating our website."

Dr Chant confirmed those venues were not considered high-risk at this stage but admitted the venues list could grow.

General generic image of Pancakes on the Rocks in Beverley Hills
General generic image of Pancakes on the Rocks in Beverley Hills

"At the moment we think these venues are low-risk but what we're doing is reviewing CCTV footage to refine the information," she said.

"We will be using a text (message system) to patrons who have used the QR codes for these venues. It is likely some additional venues will be identified, and also, there are some additional investigations. "

Originally published as Urgent virus alert for public pool, train

More Stories

coronavirus nsw editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Strong foundations key to stability

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Strong foundations key to stability

        Religion & Spirituality How resilient are we to absorb the shocks of disappointments and grief and failed relationships and physical illness that habitually come our way?

        Daily Catch-Up: March 14, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 14, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        NSW Police Commissioner calls for rape law reforms

        Premium Content NSW Police Commissioner calls for rape law reforms

        Crime NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller is pushing for changes to sexual assault law...

        Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Premium Content Flooding possible from Sunday, SES and BOM warn

        Weather Our catchments are already saturated and heavy rain is on the way