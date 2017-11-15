Urquhart powers to second round in Hong Kong

SQUASH: Yamba's World No.17 Donna Urquhart eased past England's Victoria Lust to seal a second round berth at the Cathay Pacific Sun Hung Kai Financial Hong Kong Open for the first time since 2011.

All three of the pair's previous meetings had gone the full distance to five games but today's clash at the Hong Kong Squash Centre was a complete contrast as Urquhart blew the Brit away with a virtuoso performance.

The 30-year-old from Yamba was on fire early on as she dropped just six points across the first two games, while she resisted a resurgent Lust in the third to close out the win by an 11-1, 11-5, 11-9 scoreline.

"It can be a bit of a tricky court, so to come out there feeling confident and seeing the ball well is a good feeling because the worst thing that can happen on that court is that you feel that you can't see it and your confidence can go downhill pretty quickly,” Urquhart said.

"I was just trying to stay really positive today and it went really well. I think I maybe tensed up a little bit in the third game but I managed to keep it together just enough.

"Every time we've played it's been brutal and really close and we're pretty evenly matches, so even when I won the first game comfortably I was thinking that she was going to come back at me. I'm really pleased I managed to stay on top for three games.”

The journey does not get any easier for Urquhart, as she now faces World No.1 Nour El Sherbini for a place in the quarter-finals.

SCORELINE: Donna Urquhart (AUS) bt [15] Victoria Lust (ENG) 3-0: 11-1, 11-5, 11-9 (22m)