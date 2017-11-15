Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Urquhart powers to second round in Hong Kong

Yamba's Donna Urquhart in action in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open against England's Victoria Lust.
Yamba's Donna Urquhart in action in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open against England's Victoria Lust. Professional Squash Association
Matthew Elkerton
by

SQUASH: Yamba's World No.17 Donna Urquhart eased past England's Victoria Lust to seal a second round berth at the Cathay Pacific Sun Hung Kai Financial Hong Kong Open for the first time since 2011.

All three of the pair's previous meetings had gone the full distance to five games but today's clash at the Hong Kong Squash Centre was a complete contrast as Urquhart blew the Brit away with a virtuoso performance.

The 30-year-old from Yamba was on fire early on as she dropped just six points across the first two games, while she resisted a resurgent Lust in the third to close out the win by an 11-1, 11-5, 11-9 scoreline.

"It can be a bit of a tricky court, so to come out there feeling confident and seeing the ball well is a good feeling because the worst thing that can happen on that court is that you feel that you can't see it and your confidence can go downhill pretty quickly,” Urquhart said.

"I was just trying to stay really positive today and it went really well. I think I maybe tensed up a little bit in the third game but I managed to keep it together just enough.

"Every time we've played it's been brutal and really close and we're pretty evenly matches, so even when I won the first game comfortably I was thinking that she was going to come back at me. I'm really pleased I managed to stay on top for three games.”

The journey does not get any easier for Urquhart, as she now faces World No.1 Nour El Sherbini for a place in the quarter-finals.

SCORELINE: Donna Urquhart (AUS) bt [15] Victoria Lust (ENG) 3-0: 11-1, 11-5, 11-9 (22m)

Topics:  donna urquhart hong kong open psa squash world series

Grafton Daily Examiner
Picnics and motherly advice

Picnics and motherly advice

Clarence Valley Parenting Toolbox shared a picnic blanket with local parent group

We're one step closer to marriage equality

Phil Wakeling and Rick Buckmaster of Nymboida are ecstatic about the 'yes' vote for marriage equaility.

Champagne celebrations for Clarence Valley LGBTQI community

Evening drive ends in theft

DRAINED: Angel Windred and father Brian with her car that had the fuel tank stolen after being left in Corcoran Park.

Dad calls for answers after park visit turns bad for teen

UPDATE: One main fixed, another water main still broken in Clarence Valley

Areas affected by water main break in Yamba

Residents without water as mains repaired

Local Partners

LECKIE SCHLECKIE: Fortunate son of Postecoglou's era

"I reckon if I was given 48 cracks in the national team I’d start to get accustomed to it too."

Put your pasta out for Italy? Pfft!

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 4, 2006 filer, Italy's Andrea Pirlo celebrates his side's first goal by teammate Fabio Grosso in the extra time of the semifinal World Cup soccer match between Germany and Italy in Dortmund, Germany. Tributes poured in for Andrea Pirlo after Italy's midfield maestro retired. The 38-year-old passing wizard played his final match on Sunday when New York City FC was beaten 4-3 by the Columbus Crew in the MLS Eastern Conference finals. Pirlo came on in the 90th minute of the match and was greeted with a showering of affection from fans at Yankee Stadium. While Pirlo played his final seasons in the United States, he made his name by helping AC Milan and Juventus win a combined six Serie A titles, two Champions Leagues with Milan and the above all the 2006 World Cup with Italy. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Azzurri demise gives Socceroos fans a sense of closure

Bullets coach gives troops both barrels

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis talks to his players during the Round 3 win over Cairns.

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis reads his players the riot act