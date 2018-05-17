Urquhart through to British Open second round

Yamba's Donna Urquhart in action in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open against England's Victoria Lust.

Yamba's Donna Urquhart in action in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open against England's Victoria Lust. Professional Squash Association

SQUASH: Yamba squash star Donna Urquhart has continued her strong form since clinching mixed doubles gold at the Commonwealth Games with a straight sets victory in the opening round of the 2018 Allam British Open.

Urquhart, who is seeded 15th for the tournament, made short work of Egypt contender Mariam Metwally, dispatching her opponent 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 in 26 minutes. It has set up a tough second round draw against French fighter Camille Serme. They will take the court at Airco Arena in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Fellow Yamba squash star Cameron Pilley, who stood atop the podium alongside Urquhart at the Games, did not have the same luck at the British Open, falling to defending champion Gregory Gaultier in the opening round.

After a long and tough season, Pilley was no match for the former World Champion falling in straight sets 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 in 45 minutes. The loss brought Pilley's season to a close after he failed to qualify for next month's PSA World Series Final in Dubai, and the 35-year-old said he was looking forward to a break.

"(Gaultier) was too good today. Couldn't get into it how I would have liked but he can do that to players,” Pilley said.

"That's the end of the season for me, there's been some highs and lows as per usual, but keen to chill out for a bit now.”