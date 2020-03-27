Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

US has most virus cases in the world

by Sarah McPhee with wires
27th Mar 2020 10:08 AM

 

The United States now has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the world.

The New York Times revealed the shift on Thursday (local time), citing a tally based on its own data gathering.

With at least 81,321 cases of infection, the country of 330 million people passed the virus hot spots of China - where the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan - and Italy to reach the grim milestone.

coronaviruspromo

The US is also now leading the tally on the map of the world's cases created by John Hopkins University in Maryland, which reports 82,404 cases, ahead of China on 81,782 and Italy on 80, 589.

President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later on Thursday night.

More than 500,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 across the globe.

More to come

 

Originally published as US has most virus cases in the world

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health infection usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One ‘simple’ change could help save jobs

        premium_icon One ‘simple’ change could help save jobs

        News Business leader wants temporary fix for leave entitlements

        What led Brenton Tarrant to kill 51 Muslims in New Zealand?

        What led Brenton Tarrant to kill 51 Muslims in New Zealand?

        Crime Christchurch killer finally admits to slaughter of 51 innocents

        Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

        premium_icon Huge rush for Saraton’s ‘sweet’ closing deal

        Offbeat Move over toilet paper, the choc tops are in high demand with the sweet treat...

        Medicos seem like they're in control says barista

        premium_icon Medicos seem like they're in control says barista

        News Hospital cafe owner in a privileged position, overhearing medicos talk about the...