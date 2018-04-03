SOLID MOB: Clarence Valley youth performers at Bluesfest

The Us Mob Balun Ngahriga perform at Blues Fest

US MOB Balun Ngahriga performed at the Boomerang Festival at Bluesfest over the weekend and group member Bianca Monaghan said she was excited and proud for the group members to be part of the festival.

"Blessed to be a part of it. Really blessed to dance with some really elite groups and share culture," she said.

She said performing with the young community members was important to her culture.

"There's lots of suicide and mental health in the Valley, it helps prevent those sorts of things," she said.

"Three days a week we meet up and they can talk about anything on their mind and keep their culture - for fitness and health."

Us Mob provides a culturally inclusive dance program for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal young people.

They teach traditional Aboriginal dance from the local Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr nations and have also incorporated contemporary dance into their routines.

While teaching traditional Aboriginal dance, US Mob also teaches the traditional values of respect, sharing, caring and looking after the environment.

Us Mob Balun Ngahriga wearing their new t-shirts provided by Solid Mob for their performance at Boomerang Festival at Bluesfest. Ebony Stansfield

Sponsors Solid Mob provided the group with T-shirts to perform in, and Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Service helped with a bus to transport them to Bluesfest. The group is otherwise self-funded.

The group practises every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Grafton Public School.

The Boomerang Festival is an initiative by Bluesfest director Peter Noble and Rhoda Roberts, a Bundjalung woman and festival director.

It creates an experience of traditional and contemporary music, dance, theatre, comedy, film and visual arts, workshops, along with cultural knowledge exchanges and thought-provoking conversations.