Aussie tennis star Millman plans to splash cash on family

John Millman has been on the ATP Tour for 12 years after turning pro in 2006.

JOHN Millman plans on splashing out on his family after collecting the biggest pay cheque of his career for his fairytale run to the US Open quarter-finals.

He's out of the open but won't be going home empty handed.

In addition to a rankings rise from 55th to a projected 37th in the world, Millman will bank $660,000 after claiming Roger Federer's prized scalp en route to the last eight of a grand slam for the first time.

One of the most popular - and giving - players on the tour, despite having only accrued modest earnings during an injury-plagued 12-year pro career, Millman plans on sharing the spoils with his nearest and dearest.

"I've thought about that. I know the folks are going away on an overseas trip at the end of the year. Hopefully I can throw a bit of money their way to make it a little bit more enjoyable," Millman said after his gallant 6-3 6-4 6-4 quarter-final loss to Novak Djokovic.

"Mum, dad, Shona my oldest sister, Rob her husband and their two little kids are going to be in Europe so hopefully I'd love to give them a little treat over there."

The quintessential Aussie battler, Millman's unlikely charge in New York, after having confessed to contemplating retirement on more than one occasion, captured the hearts of a nation.

But the first Australian since Pat Rafter at the 1999 French Open to conquer Federer at a grand slam humbly played down suggestions he's now the country's new tennis hero.

"To be honest with you, I think in a day or two time I will be yesterday's news," Millman said.

"There's going to be a champion of this tournament, and they should be the story.

"There is a lot bigger stories happening. Our country has an election coming up. You know, there is a lot of things happening that I reckon are a bit more important than hitting a tennis ball."

But the Queenslander does hope his against-the-odds tale inspires a whole new generation of players in Australia.

"The support has been overwhelming back home. I'm very appreciative of it. I just encourage anyone who's maybe been inspired about our game to get out there and pick up a racquet, give it a go," he said.

Millman will have little time to celebrate his watershed week.

He will fly to Europe less than 24 hours after his Open exit to lead Australia into Davis Cup battle against Austria starting on Friday week.