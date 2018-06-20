Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Picture: AP
Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations. Picture: AP
News

US quits UN Human Rights Council

20th Jun 2018 8:14 AM

THE United States has left the United Nations Human Rights Council in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.

Nikki Haley, the US envoy to the UN, called the human rights body "hypocritical and self-serving" and "not worthy of its name".

Last year Ms Haley accused the council of "chronic anti-Israel bias" and announced the US would review its membership.

She said the Trump administration had given the council "opportunity after opportunity" to make changes.

"We take this step because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organisation that makes a mockery of human rights," Ms Haley said.

The announcement comes a day after the UN human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their families.

More to come.

Related Items

donald trump editors picks politics un human rights council united nations
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Drug find north of Whiporie

    Drug find north of Whiporie

    Crime Police make arrest after search reveals hydroponic setup

    • 20th Jun 2018 7:24 AM
    STUDY: We're under stress, but often don't know it

    STUDY: We're under stress, but often don't know it

    Health Country people are reluctant to acknowledge distress as a problem

    • 20th Jun 2018 7:53 AM
    'All we could do was hug each other'

    premium_icon 'All we could do was hug each other'

    News Family in shock after another close call at Ulmarra's black spot

    YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    Council News Cleanup attracts plenty of strong opinions

    • 20th Jun 2018 8:33 AM

    Local Partners