Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been chosen in the US Ryder Cup team.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have been chosen in the US Ryder Cup team.
Golf

Ryder Cup: Tiger, Phil and the Mad Scientist

5th Sep 2018 8:20 AM

TIGER Woods is returning to the Ryder Cup as a player for the first time in six years. Phil Mickelson will set a Ryder Cup record by playing for the 12th straight time.

They join Bryson DeChambeau, the hottest player in golf, as three of the American wildcard selections.

US captain Jim Furyk had an easy time with three of his four picks. DeChambeau, Mickelson and Woods were the next three in the US standings behind the eight players who earned automatic spots after the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau has won the last two FedEx Cup playoff events, rising to No. 7 in the world.

The 24-year-old physics major known as the 'Mad Scientist' won his second straight event in the FedEx Cup playoffs on Monday, shooting a 4-under-par 67 at TPC Boston to win the Dell Technologies Championship by two strokes over Justin Rose.

Related Items

bryson dechambeau captain's pick jim furyk phil mickelson ryder cup tiger woods

Top Stories

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    Funeral for one of the Valley's indigenous champions

    News The Valley has chance to say farewell to one of its champions for indigenous issues over the past 50 years.

    Rain misses most of drought-stricken NSW

    Rain misses most of drought-stricken NSW

    Weather SOME of NSW’s hardest-hit drought regions have missed out.

    No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    premium_icon No mercy for low-range drink drive offenders

    Crime Section 10s not enough deterrence for drink drivers.

    Guards’ tax funded course on no sex with inmates

    premium_icon Guards’ tax funded course on no sex with inmates

    Crime Prison guards receive refresher course on professional boundaries.

    Local Partners