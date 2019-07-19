Menu
NEW ADDITION: Little Noodle will be in the Australia Zoo Savannah in the coming months. Kate Berry
US star names new Australia Zoo giraffe

18th Jul 2019 6:30 PM
The Tonight Show Host, Jimmy Fallon has named the newest addition to the Australia Zoo family - a giraffe calf called Noodle!

Noodle, born on July 1st, is Australia Zoo's tenth giraffe calf and one of the tallest born at the Zoo.

The name of the third male giraffe born at Australia Zoo was down to a worldwide public vote based on two names chosen by Jimmy Fallon as either Noodle or Party.

Little Noodle has bonded well with his mother Sally and can been seen on the Australia Zoo Savannah in the coming months!

