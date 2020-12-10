Use it or lose it: Subsidised sports vouchers run out Dec 31

Junior Sport Gallery. Torquay Nippers are starting their first training on Wednesday. picture: Glenn Ferguson

USE it or lose it. That’s the advice for parents and guardians, who have until the end of the month to redeem their two 2020 $100 Active Kids vouchers.

Subsidised sporting vouchers are one of the most popular things the government has instigated.

All parents have to do before December 31 is log onto their Service NSW account to create the vouchers and contact the preferred provider to see if registrations are open.

If a sport, physical activity or active recreation program runs into 2021, or even starts early next year parents, will still be able to use your voucher?

Just ensure it is REDEEMED by your provider by December 31.

Vouchers must be used for a structured, supervised activity that runs for a minimum of eight weeks. Holiday camps, intensive and online programs are NOT eligible.

If you need help phone 13 77 88, or visit a service centre near you, or visit the Active Kids website.