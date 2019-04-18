Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gmail is not working for some users.
Gmail is not working for some users.
Technology

Users report global Gmail outages

by Frank Chung
18th Apr 2019 10:04 AM

Internet users have flooded social media with reports of Gmail outages.

According to the Outage Report website, hundreds of people have complained of being unable to log into Gmail since just after 5pm US eastern time (7am AEST). The outages appear to be affecting users in the US, UK, India, Singapore, Europe and Australia.

"We're sorry, but your Gmail account is temporarily unavailable," read one login error message posted to Twitter. "We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes."

Google has been contaced for comment.

More to come.

More Stories

business editors picks gmail google outages

Top Stories

    Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    premium_icon Development of 200 manufactured houses on the cards in Yamba

    Council News THE proposed development of 22 homes on Carrs Dr has passed Clarence Valley Council's Environment, Planning and Community Committee

    Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    premium_icon Highland Gathering in Maclean ready for another year

    News 115th Highland Gathering set to start on Friday

    From Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Maclean Highland Gathering

    premium_icon From Edinburgh Military Tattoo to Maclean Highland Gathering

    News Piper Scott Rhodes experiences the dream of many pipers last year

    Threatening text message a hoax

    premium_icon Threatening text message a hoax

    Crime Police reveal information about a concerning text message