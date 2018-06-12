Khawaja and Renshaw stake claims for Ashes spots

USMAN Khawaja opened his county cricket stint with a century and recalled Test opener Matthew Renshaw plundered his third on the weekend as they planted their flags for a return under a baggy green in next year's Ashes series in England.

In his first game for Glamorgan, Khawaja smacked 125 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston - the venue for one of the Ashes Tests in 2019.

Khawaja was initially signed by Glamorgan for the T20 Blast but arrived early as a replacement for compatriot Shaun Marsh, who was called up to be part of Australia's one-day squad for the series against England.

Khawaja's runs on English soil will be a confidence boost after his five single-figure scores in the Test series against South Africa and with his place in the team far from secure.

Renshaw has also done everything possible to retain his Test spot for next year's Ashes in England, racking up a third county century for Somerset.

The Queenslander, who was recalled for the final Test on the ill-fated tour of South Africa after both David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended, has been peerless during his English stint.

He carved out 106 against Nottinghamshire at Taunton on the weekend to take his run tally to 411 for the division one side, which sits on top on the county championship table.

Matt Renshaw has plundered runs in the Old Dart.

Renshaw's runs have come in just eight innings, at an average of 58, and he looks a certainty to retain his place at the top of the Australian Test batting order for October's two matches against Pakistan.

He will cut short his county campaign after also being called on to tour India in August with the Australia A squad, where the real fight will begin for national spots.

Selectors have picked Test players including Peter Handscomb and Mitchell Marsh, who will be captain.

Khawaja is being sent to India for remedial work against spin as part of the strong Australia A team.

