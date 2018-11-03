Menu
Michael Hill's pride and joy 1978 Nissan Patrol G60 Ute has suddenly become one of the main attractions of the 2018 Jacaranda Festival.
Offbeat

UTE BEAUTY: Say g'day to Grafton's quintessential top bloke

Bill North
by
3rd Nov 2018 10:00 AM

HE'S the classic Aussie bloke who could become the face of Grafton and the Jacaranda Festival.

Michael Hill gained plenty of kudos on Jacaranda Thursday, with his willingness to allow inquisitive international tourists to line up for photo shoots with his 1978 Nissan Patrol G60 Ute among the jacaranda trees at See Park.

"Mum and I thought we'd go down to See Park and take a few photos," Mr Hill said.

"Some Chinese people came to have a look and I said they were more than welcome to take a few photos."

The 23-year-old Wykes Tyrepower mechanic has a 'never say die passion' for old Nissan Patrols, but this light blue model in particular has a special place in his heart.

"About five years ago my mate John brought this ute from its original owner in Tasmania and I told myself 'one day I'm going to own that ute'," he said.

"Sadly John was killed in a motorcycle accident about two years ago. He previously requested if something ever happened I was to be offered it first as he knew I would give this car the love and passion it deserved.

"I'm sure my mate would be proud the car has turned a lot of heads."

Having lived in Grafton for 16 of his 23 years and therefore almost able to call himself a local, Mr Hill loves it when the Jacaranda Festival rolls around each year.

"A lot of people say jacarandas are pretty, but you've got to be here to see it," he said. "It really brightens up the town."

NEXT IN LINE: Michael Hill's other Nissan Patrol G60 photographed during the 2017 jacaranda blooming season. Could the Grafton mechanic have possibly stumbled upon a winning photographic mix that could put Grafton on the map in a serious way - jacarandas, true blue Aussie blokes and quaint old cars.
