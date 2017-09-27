Ute driver, 35, charged after fatal hit-and-run

A DRIVER who allegedly hit a teenager with a ute and left her to die, triggering a three day manhunt, was driving on a suspended licence.

The 35-year-old was charged on Tuesday night after a white Toyota Hilux was discovered by police in a factory in St Peters, in Sydney's inner-west about 8.30pm. The alleged driver was arrested at an Old Guildford home soon after.

Natasha Gadd died on the side of the road after a being hit by a ute at 4.30am in Milperra on Sunday. A rising soccer star, Ms Gadd was walking home from a friend's birthday in the city when she was killed.

She had just been selected as a goal-keeper in St George Football Club's premier league side and was working two jobs to save enough money to travel to Thailand.



Her family were devastated to learn the driver allegedly returned to the scene 11 minutes after the collision with Ms Gadd - but left a second time without calling triple-0.

"To hit someone and come back have a look and still keep driving ... it's sort of like they left her to die twice," Natasha's mother Charmain Gadd told the Daily Telegraph.

Paramedics worked frantically to save Natasha’s life.Source:News Corp Australia

"I hope whoever (did this) hands themselves in."

Police said the vehicle had been seized and would undergo forensic examination.

The driver was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, negligent driving occasioning death, and drive while licence suspended.

He was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court later today.