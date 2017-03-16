Ute flattens house fence in South Grafton

Crash on corner of Bent and Cambridge St:

A UTE has flattened the fence around a house in South Grafton after they failed to give way.

Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and State Emergency Services attended the scene where a female driver travelling down Bent St collided with a ute which crossed the intersection of Bent and Cambridge Street and failed to give way.

The driver of the ute lost control and ploughed through the fence of a property on the corner of the intersection. Inspector Joanne Reid from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command said the female driver was taken to Grafton Base Hospital.

A car crash caused carnage including damage to property near the intersection of Cambridge and Bent streets in South Grafton on Thursday, 16th March, 2017. Caitlan Charles

"She was trapped by confinement not by compression," Insp Reid said.

"She wasn't able to get out by herself not because she was trapped by the vehicle, she was just in shock.

"We're waiting to see how she was doing."

Insp Reid said the male driver of the ute may be charged with a number of offences at a later date.

"Once we speak to her, we'll work out what (charges) he's looking at," she said.

The male driver was released after speaking to police.