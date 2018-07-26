Ute's role in Indie Armstrong's death explained

The scene of a fatal traffic crash which killed 6-year-old Indie Armstrong.

RUMOURS of a utility's involvement in the carpark crash that killed six-year-old Indie Armstrong have been addressed by police.

Indie was using a pedestrian crossing in the Nambour Coles carpark on June 17 when she was hit and killed by a car allegedly driven by Miriam Grace Paton, 86.

Her sister Lily, 7, received minor injuries and their grandmother Sandy Bampton, 57, was transported to the Brisbane Women and Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

Ms Bampton is now recovering in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Mrs Paton has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm.

Since the crash, rumours have swirled online that a ute pushed Mrs Paton's car onto the pedestrian crossing, but a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said any involvement of the utility was ruled out "straight away".

Police allege witnesses at the scene reported the ute was stopped at the pedestrian crossing near the carpark entrance to allow people to cross when Mrs Paton fatally hit Indie on the pedestrian crossing inside the carpark.

She then allegedly kept reversing and backed into the ute.

Mrs Paton was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning, but she is currently unwell in hospital and was unable to attend.

Her case will be mentioned again on September 21.