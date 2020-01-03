V8’S UNLEASHED: Grafton set to host speedway state titles

Grafton speedway racer Christopher Polsen is one of the hometown hopes at the Grafton Speedway V8 Dirt Modifieds State Title.

SPEEDWAY :For the second occasion in the 2019-20 season, Hession's’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway tomorrow night will be the host of an NSW Title – this time for the V8 Dirt Modified class.

The hotly contested event, which is sponsored by Hession's’s Auto Parts and also doubles as the opening 5 Star Dirt Series round, is going to see the drivers from all over NSW and Queensland attempt to wrestle the NSW Title trophy away from Queenslander David Clark.

The in-form racer won last season’s running of the event at Lismore Speedway ahead of former NSW Champions Andrew Pezzutti and Jai Stephenson in second and third place respectively.

Both Clark and Pezzutti are eager to add another NSW Title to their trophy cabinet, but the likes of current and four-time Australian Champion Kevin Britten and three-time Australian Champion Mark Robinson also have their sights on NSW Title glory.

So far this season at Grafton Speedway, locals Dale Corbett and Christopher Polsen have picked up V8 Dirt Modified feature-race wins and are hoping to be able to add another at the NSW Title. Last Saturday night Corbett emerged the most recent winner in the Christmas Cup event.

Another local Chris Corbett, who is the current Five Star Dirt Series Champion and Dale’s younger brother, is eager to claim the top honours in the NSW Title. Corbett last season broke through for the career-first title win by taking out the Western Australian Title.

Joining the list of local contenders is Andrew Firth, the proprietor of track and event sponsor Hession's’s Auto Parts, who certainly knows his way around the Grafton Speedway track and has picked up multiple feature-race wins in recent seasons.

Mitchell Randall, from nearby Casino, is hoping to continue his winning form at the NSW Title, after he took out the opening Mr Modified Series round at Lismore Speedway on Boxing Night.

Completing the NSW Title nomination list are locals Joshua Rose, former NSW Champion Phil McNamara, Brayd Stephenson, Tony Dunn, Lee Gorton, Marley Weller, Tim Luscombe and Taylah Firth, along with current Queensland Champion Klinton Hancey (Qld), Trevor Wiley (Qld), Scott Cannon, Colin O’Toole, Mark Connelly, and Newcastle-based siblings David and Zak Blanch.

When it comes to the NSW V8 Dirt Modified Title format, there are going to be a total of three qualifying heat races for each driver, a B main and then conclude the night with a 30-lap NSW Title deciding feature race.

The support program will consist of RSA Street Stockers, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans and RSA Junior Sedans.

Entry prices: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under 12) free.

The racing action at Hession's’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway begins at 5.30pm.