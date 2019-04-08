Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flu season is fast approaching and health authorities are urging people to get their jabs from now to ensure coverage during the peak flu threat time.
Flu season is fast approaching and health authorities are urging people to get their jabs from now to ensure coverage during the peak flu threat time. Allan Reinikka ROK030516apharmac
Health

Vaccination complacency fear as flu season approaches

Tim Howard
by
8th Apr 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE SUCCESS of flu vaccinations last year has local medical authorities worried complacency could stop people having their jabs.

Accredited vaccination pharmacist Michael Troy said the 2018 had been one of the best flu seasons he could remember.

"The year before had been such a disaster,” he said. "Last year we had a five-fold increase in the number of vaccinations.

"And the proof is in the improvement we had in the number of flu cases reported.”

Mr Troy said his fear for 2019 was people becoming complacent about the danger.

"The reason for 2018 being such a good year was the number of people choosing to be vaccinated,” he said.

"Our worry is people will forget to be vaccinated for this flu season because they think they might get away with it this year.”

He said the influenza virus was deadly and no respector of people.

"The thing about 2017 is it affected everyone from the very young to the fit and healthy to the elderly,” he said.

"The result in 2018 showed the importance of vaccination.”

Mr Troy said people should start to have their flu shot this month.

The website Vaccination Hub said the flu season in Australia usually peaks in August or September each year.

"Optimal protection from influenza vaccination occurs in the first thgre to four months following vaccination,” it said

"Therefore it is recommended to vaccinate when the national program starts, which is generally in late April. However as influenza continues to circulate, it is never too late to vaccinate.”

flu season flu vaccination vaccination
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Truckie raped, kidnapped young woman

    premium_icon Truckie raped, kidnapped young woman

    Crime Robert Andrew Bennett pleads guilty to seven charges, admitting he raped and kidnapped a young Brisbane woman before fleeing to Grafton

    • 8th Apr 2019 11:53 AM
    Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

    Another measles infection found as anti-vaxxers take hold

    Health Look out for new symptoms over next two weeks

    New workshop that just might save a life

    New workshop that just might save a life

    News Community to be armed with essential skills

    Get excited for a Scottish fling

    premium_icon Get excited for a Scottish fling

    News Highland Gathering brings the bands back to Maclean