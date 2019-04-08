Vaccination complacency fear as flu season approaches

Flu season is fast approaching and health authorities are urging people to get their jabs from now to ensure coverage during the peak flu threat time.

THE SUCCESS of flu vaccinations last year has local medical authorities worried complacency could stop people having their jabs.

Accredited vaccination pharmacist Michael Troy said the 2018 had been one of the best flu seasons he could remember.

"The year before had been such a disaster,” he said. "Last year we had a five-fold increase in the number of vaccinations.

"And the proof is in the improvement we had in the number of flu cases reported.”

Mr Troy said his fear for 2019 was people becoming complacent about the danger.

"The reason for 2018 being such a good year was the number of people choosing to be vaccinated,” he said.

"Our worry is people will forget to be vaccinated for this flu season because they think they might get away with it this year.”

He said the influenza virus was deadly and no respector of people.

"The thing about 2017 is it affected everyone from the very young to the fit and healthy to the elderly,” he said.

"The result in 2018 showed the importance of vaccination.”

Mr Troy said people should start to have their flu shot this month.

The website Vaccination Hub said the flu season in Australia usually peaks in August or September each year.

"Optimal protection from influenza vaccination occurs in the first thgre to four months following vaccination,” it said

"Therefore it is recommended to vaccinate when the national program starts, which is generally in late April. However as influenza continues to circulate, it is never too late to vaccinate.”