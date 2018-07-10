Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Health spokesman said the department would not follow South Australia’s lead and introduce a vaccination program for babies and young people against the potentially deadly meningococcal B.
A Queensland Health spokesman said the department would not follow South Australia’s lead and introduce a vaccination program for babies and young people against the potentially deadly meningococcal B.
Health

Vaccine off the table for Queensland

by Janelle Miles and Jill Poulsen
10th Jul 2018 3:58 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has ruled out expanding the meningococcal vaccination program, despite the state having some of the highest rates of the deadly disease in the country.

Federal Government data shows that, so far this year, Queensland has had 27 cases of meningococcal disease.

The figure is just behind NSW, which tops the country with 28 cases, and ahead of Victoria's 23 cases.

 

A Queensland Health spokesman said the department would not follow South Australia's lead and introduce a vaccination program for babies and young people against the potentially deadly meningococcal B.

The spokesman cited the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee twice rejecting submissions to include the vaccine on the National Immunisation Program as a reason for not copying South Australia.

He said the reasons it was ­rejected included "uncertainty surrounding the protection provided by the vaccine".

The Federal Government introduced a combined vaccine for meningococcal A, C, W and Y for kids aged one, starting July 1.

"More recently, Queensland has had higher combined rates of meningococcal W and Y strains than meningococcal B," the spokesman said.

health meningococcal vaccinations vaccines

Top Stories

    Historic bridge set to come down

    Historic bridge set to come down

    News "It has always been considered necessary to remove the old bridge, but only if it could be done in a way that was safe and acceptable in environmental terms.”

    Fashion brings our best dressed

    Fashion brings our best dressed

    News Michelle Page reflects on 15 years of competing

    $6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

    premium_icon $6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

    News "Massive investment" will transform the region

    SENSELESS VANDALISM: Sailing club targeted

    SENSELESS VANDALISM: Sailing club targeted

    Crime 'It's so disappointing and totally thoughtless.'

    Local Partners