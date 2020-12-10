VALE CHOOKY: Tributes for a Lower Clarence icon

IF YOU’VE spent a bit of time around the Lower Clarence, chances are you’ve got a yarn to tell about Allan ‘Chooky’ Fowler.

The affable larrikin, who was always known to be able to tell a story or two, passed away on Saturday, December 5, aged 84.

At a celebration of Chooky’s life held on the riverbank of Harwood, Chooky’s family remembered him as a man, a hero and a legend.

“He will be remembered by different people for different reasons but one thing we will all remember is what a great bloke he was,” daughter Sharyn Speed said.

“Dad would always help others out. He once bought a boat from a guy who needed the money – not that he was ever going to use the boat. The only time we ever saw him in a boat was during a flood when the Mathers kids picked him up to take him to the Hilton for a beer. Years later he got dirty on us for giving the motor away as he said he wanted to fix it one day.”

Chooky was born November 30, 1936 in Bangalow and grew up in the Richmond Valley, the eldest of seven boys.

A young Allan 'Chooky' Fowler.

Sharyn said her and her mother Joy met in the 1950s, and by 1959 they were married. In the years that followed saw the arrival of Ross, James, Jenny, Debbie, Mark and Sharyn, and by 1970 the family had moved from the Northern Rivers to Iluka.

“Dad was a jack of all trades. He was a cane cutter and would come home completely blackened scaring all the kids when he got home,” Sharyn said.

“He was a truck driver, dozer driver and sand miner. He was a talented woodcutter and talented wood craftsmen. He could drive and fix anything, but he hated working on small engines – mostly due to the massive size of his hands.”

Sharyn said Allan and Joy moved to Harwood in 1999, where the community cared for Chooky and made lifelong friends that were there for him especially after the passing of Joy in 2007.

Joy and Allan 'Chooky' Fowler.

“Dad absolutely loved the Harwood Hilton,” Sharyn said.

“He spent many a time regaling the bar with stories from losing a doghouse from the back of the truck on the Pacific Highway and nearly collecting a Mercedes-Benz to his and Rossy’s get rich quick schemes- like hiring out the car to the Japanese tourists they met at the Hilton.

“Most would have done anything for Chooky because they knew he would have done the same for them. Dad would sit and drink with anyone from the Prime Minister to a bloke with the arse out of his pants as long as they remembered when it was their shout. He didn’t care who you were, where you were from, what you had done before as long as you treated his family, his mates, and the bar staff with respect. He didn’t care if you were black, white, pink or polka-dot.

“He loved listening to and telling stories. I don’t know if they were all completely true but he had a real knack for mesmerising his audience. I don’t know exactly what it was but you felt safe, felt like someone cared for what you were saying and who you were and just plain enjoyed his company.”

Allan 'Chooky' Fowler has been remembered by family and friends as a generous and kind man.

Sharyn said Chooky loved having his family around him, and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“He was called Big Pop, Poppy and Bop at different times and always kept the kids enthralled,” she said.

“He would draw horses, chooks and never really lost his patience easily. He loved playing cards and teaching the kids how to play cards at the kitchen table and even ventured into word-finds later in life. He spent a lot of time at home in the end and we would not have had it any other way.”

Chooky’s family said they would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences, their kind gestures and their lovely words of praise for Dad during this time.

