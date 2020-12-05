IN REMEMBRANCE: Clarence Valley funeral notices

CURRENT FUNERAL NOTICES

Trisha Ann Winters (nee Young)

Late of Waterview Heights, passed away on November 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family aged 47 years.

Much loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Kevin and Rena Young (both dec), Neil and Sue Winters, cherished wife of Paul, much loved and adored mother of Sam, Bianca, Hayden, Stacey, Billy-Bob and Chelsea, treasured Nan-Nan of Ava and Levi, much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Trisha's funeral service, to be held at Sandy Bay Reserve, South Terrace, Wooli, on Monday, December 7 at 10am.

Clarence Valley Funerals

William Laurence Marchant (Laurie)

Passed away on November 25, 2020. Husband of Olivia (dec) and Marea (dec), father and father-in-law of Margaret and Kenneth and David and Joy, stepfather of Mark, grandfather of Anthony, Timothy, Elizabeth and Alison.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie's funeral service to be held at Christ Church Cathedral, Duke St, Grafton, on Monday December 7 at 11am.

Grafton & District Funerals

Dale Louise Globits (nee Kelly)

Late of South Grafton, passed away with her boys and sister by her side on December 1, 2020 aged 68 years. Loving wife of Vic (dec), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Erin, Jay and Tammie, adored nan of Peyton, Ava, Fletcher, Jaiden, Teneishah, Jackson, Jayke and Jett, sister of Pamela, Brian and Darryl (dec).

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dale's funeral service to be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton, on Tuesday December 8 at 2.30pm.

Grafton & District Funerals

PREVIOUS FUNERAL NOTICES

Bruce Edward Marker

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce the loss of our beloved husband, dad and grumpa. He left with his girls by his side and he is now fishing and having a beer in the stars. Relatives and friends attended Bruce's funeral service held at Strontian Park, Great Marlow Rd, Great Marlow, on Tuesday, December 1.

Clarence Valley Funerals

Michelle Dani Larkin (nee Gordon)

Late of Grafton, passed away with her living family by her side on December 2, 2020 aged 60 years. Loving mother of Rowan, Dani and Gabby, much loved Nooni of Hugo and Millie and fondly remembered sister and sister-in-law of Ken and Tracie and Shayne (dec), and loved aunt to their families. A great cousin and friend to many. As per Michelle's wishes, a private cremation will take place.

Grafton & District Funerals

Joseph Allan McKenna Late of South Grafton, passed away November 29 aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of Glenda (dec). Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Maxine and Noel, Mark and Kerry, Susan and Stephen, Michael, Steve and Maree, Pepe and Brook (dec). Loving Papa to his 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Tommy (dec), Yvonne (dec), Ivy, Brian (dec), Bill and Elaine.

Relatives and friends attended his funeral service at Pullen Chapel, 3-7 Prince St, Grafton Friday December 4.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

David Keith McIntosh

Formerly of Grafton and Iluka. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Mareeba Aged Care, Maclean.

Devoted husband of Lima (dec) for nearly 70 years. Loving father of Christine, Stephen and Janine. Proud pop of Darran, Simon, Ben, Alexandra, Katy and Dillon. Loving brother of Lexie, Sylvia, Reg, Bruce and Don (all dec) and brother-in-law of Lima's 9 siblings (all dec). Much loved uncle to his and Lima's many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends attended his memorial service at the Grafton Presbyterian Church, 116 Oliver St, Grafton, Tuesday, December 1.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

Karen Maria McArthur

Late of Coutts Crossing. Passed away 24th November, 2020 after a brief illness.

Dearly loved daughter of Lesley. Loving wife of Jack and beloved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and Hayley, and Dean and Sally. Adored Nan of Brodie and Hendrix. Dear sister of Jenny, Michael and Brian.

Relatives and friends attended a gathering of celebration of her life at the Alumy Creek Reserve on Lawrence Road, Tuesday 1st December, 2020. A private cremation followed.

Riverview Funeral Home & Crematorium

Peter Anthony Higham (Pedro)

Late of Woodburn, passed away on November 15, 2020 aged 50 years.

Much adored and devoted father of Jackson and Kiera. Cherished son of Lynne and Neville. Much loved and caring brother and brother-in-law to Kate and Steve Hawkins and Libby, and uncle to their children, Alexandra, Jesicca, Lauryn and Samuel.

Relatives and friends attended Peter's funeral service at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Skinner St, South Grafton on Wednesday, December 2.

Grafton & District Funerals

Suzanne Lorrain McPherson (nee Trudgett)

Late of South Grafton, passed away with loving family by her side, on November 26, 2020 aged 63 years.

Loving wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Lee, Kye and Angie, Craig and Tracey, and Theresa and Des. Adored nan of 25 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Mavis, sister of Peter, Normal, Jimmy, Jenny and Bobby. Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a good friend to many.

Relatives and friends attended Sue's graveside funeral service at the Clarence Lawn Cemetery, Armidale Rd, South Grafton, on Friday, December 4.

Grafton & District Funerals

