VALE: Dr Bill passes away at 102

Bill and Pat Scales, some of the founding members of the Pelican Playhouse. They had a morining tea at the building to celebrate their return.Photo Marco Magasic / Daily Examiner

HIS full name is Dr William Thomas Hudson Scales OAM, but to the people who knew him he was simply Dr Bill.

And while his work took him all across the country, his daughter Deborah Thomson said that his return to the Clarence Valley in the last years of his and his wife’s life brought him immense joy, and a passion for living.

The ophthalmologist who served the Grafton area and many others in both his professional medical and community life passed away last week at the age of 102.

Dr Scales was born in England February 22, 1918, near Wiltshire, and emigrated to Sydney in 1919 where the family lived at Epping.

He attended Epping Public School, and then enrolled in Sydney Grammar School. He gained the Wigram Allen prize for Honours mathematics in his final year, and was the leader of the rifle shooting team.

In 1935, he enrolled in Medicine at Sydney University and graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery with honours in 1940.

In 1941, he became a junior resident at Sydney Hospital and in November that year joined the RAAF as a squadron medical officer.

In 1942, while the squadron doctor at Essendon, he met an 18-year-old woman, Patricia, at the Hill of Content Bookshop in Bourke St, Melbourne, and took every opportunity to pursue a friendship while being sent all over the country in the air force, keeping in touch via letter.

On his return to Melbourne, they renewed their relationship, and were married in 1944 at St Andrews in Brighton.

Bill Scales in 1964.

During World War II, Dr Scales served in operational areas at Darwin, as well as Dutch New Guinea, Borneo and Labuan, finishing the war as a squadron leader.

He returned to Sydney in 1945, and became a surgical registrar at Sydney Hospital for six months before starting postgraduate training in ophthalmology at Sydney Eye Hospital, receiving his diploma in 1948.

Dr Scales made his first move to the Northern NSW area, working as an assistant to Dr T Boyd Law in Lismore for 12 months, also as an honorary ophthalmologist for both Lismore Base and St Vincents Hospital.

He then took up a deceased ophthalmic practice in Grafton for 25 years, with his rooms located in Prince St, also opening a branch in Coffs Harbour.

Mrs Thomson said that her father was a very straightforward man who didn’t like to fuss, and it was not unusual for people to pay for his services in non-traditional ways.

“People would come in with a feed of blackfish, or even a leg of two-tooth,” she said.

“His hobby was carpentry, with many beautiful pieces of furniture the result, some made from local cedar, and he taught us all how to fish.”

He and his wife had four children, Debbie, Belinda, Miranda and Sabina, and Mrs Thomson said having four girls cost him some money over the years.

“He was always being fined at Rotary, for having all women, even the pets were all female,” she laughed.

Bill Scales at work with Rotary.

His involvement in Rotary was one of many community endeavours for the family. Over his years, he was president of Grafton Rotary, president of Grafton Legacy, president of the Grafton branch of the Arts Council of NSW, on the medical board of Grafton Base Hospital, a member of the Grafton home nursing service and Grafton Golf Club member.

Both he and Mrs Scales were heavily involved with the arts, with Dr Scales performing in the Grafton Technical College Choir, performing many Gilbert and Sullivan classics alongside another well known Grafton doctor, Dr Jim Rae.

With fellow arts enthusiast Gordon Krippner, they started an amateur dramatic society called the Pelican Players, and purchased an old building in 1960 that still stands as the Pelican Playhouse.

Dr Scales used his carpentry skills to build the sets and be stage manager, while Mrs Scales continued her love of acting, performing in many of the plays.

Pat Scales was co-founder of the original Pelican Players group along with her husband Dr Bill Scales.

Despite his busy lifestyle, Mrs Thomson said Dr Scales was a dedicated father to the children.

“We were very lucky to have him, and he was wonderful in including us in everything,” she said.

“He was a very loving dad, looked after us well. He didn’t fuss over things, but in a crisis, he was wonderful.”

In 1974, Dr Scales moved to Adelaide, with the council of Grafton presenting him an award recognising his services to the medical community of the town.

He became the consultant specialist for Ophthalmology for the Department of Veterans Affairs in South Australia, while also working at the Repatriation Hospital at Daw Park Adelaide.

He also was a senior clinical lecturer at Flinders University, developing the Department of Ophthalmology at the school.

In 1976, Dr Scales joined with the late Professor Fred Hollows in the original eye health program.

Opthalmologist Bill Scales.

Accompanied by general practitioner Dr Richard Jolly, they travelled around the interior of South Australia, often by twin-engine Cessna to look after the eye care of indigenous communities in the west of the state. It was for this work Dr Scales was awarded his OAM in 2007.

In 1982, aged 65 Dr Scales was forced to retire from his hospital work, but wasn’t ready to retire, and decided to do locum work instead of private practice, working across the country from Darwin, Alice Springs, and across the eastern states.

He retired from ophthalmology in 1995 aged 77, and was keen to learn new experiences.

For his 80th birthday, he climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and his daughters bought him his first computer, his notes always typed meticulously on a typewriter until that day.

“We thought he was going to have a heart attack,” Mrs Thomson said.

“He wasn’t very impressed, but soon enough he learned to use it and got quite good at typing up case notes for the Legacy widows cases he was still looking after.”

As the pair became older, Mrs Thomson said that with both her and her sister retired to Yamba, a piece of luck allowed them to move their parents close to them.

“I bought a house to put my feet up in Yamba, and three months later the little cottage next door came on the market. I asked if they wanted to come and he said to do it,” she said.

“It was lovely, we gave them 18 months of socialising with our friends, and it was a lovely time — dad was still driving around Yamba when he was 97.”

As they became frailer, they moved into Mareeba Aged Care, Mrs Thomson expressing her appreciation for the staff who looked after her parents.

“I can’t tell you how much we’ve appreciated the care they gave both mum and dad, it was just extraordinary,” she said.

When Mrs Scales passed away, aged 93 in 2017, they were initially worried for Dr Scales’ health, now aged 99, but he found a renewed vigour for life, and told his family he had three things he wanted to do.

“He said he wanted to make it to 100, and wanted a tour of the Harwood Sugar Mill, and he wanted to participate in one more Anzac Day service,” she said.

Peter Coram, Bill Scales, Grant Kaczorowski at the Harwood Sugar Mill.

He did all three with aplomb, turning 100 in 2018, touring the sugar mill last year and participated in the Anzac Day service at Maclean in 2018, the oldest returned serviceman in attendance.

In his final days, Dr Scales spoke to all his children, two of which live in different parts of the country via video link.

Because of current conditions, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of his life for his extended family scheduled into the future.

“He told us he didn’t want a fuss or a funeral, but in normal circumstances we would’ve been four very disobedient daughters,” Mrs Thomson said.

“But he got his wish, and because the other two girls and their children are spread all over Australia, we felt it would be unfair to hold any service without them.”

Dr Scales leaves a family of four children, with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs Thomson said that she and her family were thankful to the community for welcoming her parents back into the Clarence Valley which they loved so much.

“I think the biggest thing coming home was being able to reconnect with all the people they’d known all those years ago,” she said.

“Particularly for dad, he got so much pleasure from seeing patients he’d treated, and nurses he’d worked with — some who came and visited him.

“It was a real coming home, and it was a true blessing,” she said.