VALE: Grafton sport farewells its Viking legends

Grafton Basketball legend Bruce Leonard was honoured with having the pavilion named after him at the Jacaranda Basketball carnival.Photo: Jenna Thompson

A STALWART of the Grafton sporting community is being remembered as a man who led the way for his sport in the town.

Bruce Leonard passed away on Monday at the age of 79 and his death has been felt in the basketball community both here and across the nation.

Grafton Basketball Association president Nathan Martin posted a statement to the club on his passing.

“(Bruce) had been a valued member and employee of our Association for many many years and he will be sorely missed by all,” he wrote.

“In October this year the new Grafton PCYC main basketball courts were named in his honour, a testament to his contribution to basketball in this town. While his loss will leave a huge hole in the Grafton Basketball community, his legacy will live on for many generations.”

A keen lover of cricket in his earlier years, he played with the Westlawn club, before turning his attention to basketball in a playing and administrative role.

He attended Grafton Basketball Association meetings for 50 years, starting in 1965. He held the president or secretary position for more than 30 years, and was a constant figure in basketball through its venues, from the Drill Hall, Westward Park, Garden Theatre to the complex at Westlawn.

The centre was expanded in 2002 to the Grafton Sports centre, with the original complex named The Bruce Leonard centre on its expansion in 2012.

He was given many honours for his administration and coaching work, including life membership of the Grafton Basketball Association, and a Hall of Fame and life member of Basketball NSW.

In a tribute on their website, Basketball NSW said he was instrumental in putting Grafton basketball on the map.



Bruce Leonard was instrumental in putting Grafton basketball on the map.

“His influence on the sport on the North Coast of New South Wales was immense and as such was awarded Life Membership of Basketball NSW in 201,” the tribute reads.

“Bruce was influential in creating the Jacaranda Basketball Carnival, one of the biggest tournaments in NSW, which celebrated its 50th year in 2017.

“Under his stewardship, Grafton earned a platform in the premier SEABL competition, and he coached them from 1986 to 1989. Bruce helped attract American imports to play in the SEABL competition, and he put Grafton on the international stage with tours to the US.”

In a profile written on Bruce, former Grafton Basketball Association president Sandra Dahl summed him up.

“If a kid could not afford to go away he’d fork money out of his own pocket. People would be astounded by what he’s done … many people probably think there’s the old bloke with the smokes and the coffee and think no more about it.”

For former player, fellow coach and colleague Craig Howe, his first experience was similar.

“I first met Bruce when I first came here as a 12 year old – I walked into the basketball stadium into the office and he turned around and said ‘What?’ – and I ran away,” he laughed.

“That was his exterior, he was a toasted marshmallow, rough and burned on the outside and soft on the inside.

“Everyone who played for him he called them kid – you felt like you were part of his family.

“It was nothing but good memories. He was an amazing bloke, he did a lot for a lot of people, and not only in basketball.

Mr Howe said that he got his own coaching career started as a 16-year-old when Bruce put him in charge of the under 12’s.

“He’s the kind of guy that had the knack of putting people where he thought it’d do the most good,” he said.

“He guided me, and when he let go of the reins of the Vikings he let me have a crack.”

Mr Howe said it was testament to Bruce’s skill and his contacts that Grafton could attract the talent to have a viable SEABL side

“It’s crazy we could reach that level, and he’s part of the reason,” Mr Howe said.

“Because of his tenacity and his desire to keep improving Grafton basketball and the contacts he had around the country he made it work.

“Without him, we wouldn’t have the PCYC now, because we wouldn’t have had the stadium in the first place.”

Bruce was present to see the PCYC commissioned this year, with the basketball courts again named in his honour.

“His legacy is that he is basketball here,” Mr Howe said.

“I’m sure it existed but it didn’t exist in the strong form it did in the 80s to the 2000s in particular.”

Mr Howe said that the wider sporting community was mourning his passing, and said the community was lucky to have him.