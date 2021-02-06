VALE: Guard of honour for our Roma Jenna Thompson Full Profile Login to follow

Friends and family bid farewell to Grafton Basketball Association stalwart Roma Brotherson at St. Mary's Church, Grafton on Saturday.

Best known by the Clarence Valley community for her association with Grafton Basketball, Ms Brotherson started her association with the club in 1952 at the age of 17, first as a player, then later as a referee and scorer.

It wasn't long before she was responsible for all the equipment and keys to the lights at the courts. Since then, she had been a constant in Grafton Basketball, whose pleasant and friendly nature made her fondly sought out by locals and visiting regulars alike.

"She was described as pleasant but competitive. In Brotherson terms, she was nice but kicked arse," Paul said.

Born in South Grafton on October 14, 1935, Ms Brotherson was the second child and only daughter of Bert and Elizabeth.

"She had two brothers, Trevor and Barry, and anyone who's had brothers knows, I'm sure she would have been on the receiving end of brotherly pranks," nephew Paul Brotherson said as he fought back tears.

In 1965 Ms Brotherson was made the first officially recognised Life Member of the Grafton Basketball Association for her continuous and selfless service and as a foundation member of the women's 5-a-side basketball.

Roma Brotherson on her final journey following her funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Grafton.

In 2014, Ms Brotherson was the inaugural winner of the Max Godbee Award for Contribution to Spot in the Clarence Valley at the 2014 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

However, as nephew Paul said, "she would always say she hadn't done anything remarkable, which encapsulates who she was."

In a show of respect, a guard of honour was formed along Powell St by family and members of the Grafton Basketball Association as Ms Brotherson took one last drive past the Grafton Basketball Stadium.

"We hope today you can recall a special memory about Roma Estelle Brotherson and to pay it forward by sharing it with others who weren't able to share it themselves," Paul said.

"We love you, you will always be missed, and always remembered."