Vale Hamburger Max, a true horse racing lover

Max Johnston, affectionately known as 'Hamburger Max', passed away at the age of 96 last week.

Max Johnston, affectionately known as 'Hamburger Max', passed away at the age of 96 last week.

CLARENCE River Jockey Club will rekindle some nostalgic memories for many when the club honours one of its great supporters, characters and life members at today’s Grafton meeting.

Max Johnston, affectionately nicknamed “Hamburger Max”, passed away last week at the age of 96.

He was a well known and loved horse owner and racing supporter for many years.

“He was a great bloke and a great character,” good mate Mike Dougherty said on Friday.

“Max had some handy horses too. He had one that beat Blues Finito in a Casino Improvers one day and Blues Finito went on to win a Stradbroke, I think.”

Former long-serving 2GF race caller Steve Hawkins remembered him fondly and referred to him as a “wonderful bloke”.

“Always had a good story about someone or a horse,” Mr Hawkins recalled.

Max Johnston, affectionately known as 'Hamburger Max' (left), passed away at the age of 96 last week.

CRJC chief executive Michael Beattie paid homage to the life member on the CRJC’s Facebook page last week.

“Max, or ‘Hamburger Max’ as he was affectionately known, had been part of the Grafton racing community for more than 50 years,” Mr Beattie wrote.

“He is best remembered as the proprietor of a takeaway food business opposite the Grafton, which in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s was the home of the many horses and participants that made the journey to Grafton for the Grafton Cup Carnival.

“Hamburger was a successful owner in that period, with the bulk of his horses trained by the leading trainer of the time, Simon Trevitt.

“His best horses were Bold Mariner and High and Fast. The photos of their wins adorned the wall of his hamburger shop.”

CRJC conferred life membership on Mr Johnston in 2011 and while he had moved to Nowra he made the long trip home to celebrate his 96th birthday in Grafton in January.

CRJC honoured that occasion by naming a race after him.

“He loved that,” daughter Tracey Johnston said from Nowra.

She had been caring for him as his health declined.

“He would travel back up to Grafton every January and for the July Carnival,” she said.

“Going back up there was special for him. The racing days up there were special for him.”

Ms Johnston was hoping to take her dad back to Grafton and have him buried there but that was vetoed by the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions for funerals.

Max Johnston, affectionately known as 'Hamburger Max', passed away at the age of 96 last week.

Instead he will be cremated in Nowra, with Ms Johnston hoping to return to Grafton at some stage for some form of ceremony, whether that be in spreading his ashes across the track’s home straight or burying an urn under a rose bush or tree on site.

Whatever it is, it will be a fitting tribute to a man who loved racing, a proud war veteran who had many tales to tell.

Mr Beattie said today’s meeting would be another chance for CRJC to honour one of its great supporters and wonderful life members.

Hamburger Max will be dearly missed by the racing community.