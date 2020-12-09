VALE: Long-time Clarence Valley priest remembered

FAREWELL: St Mary's Parish Maclean, sadly bids farewell to Fr John Fitz-Walter at Sunday morning mass on September 5th. Father Fitz-Walter has been Parish Priest in Maclean for the last 12 years.

A LONG time Clarence Valley parish priest passed away last month in St Vincents Private Hospital in Lismore.

Father John FitzWalter served as parish priest of St Mary’s Parish from April 1998 until October 2010, and current Maclean Parish Priest Fr Nicolas Maurice told his congregation Father John had been admitted to the hospital’s palliative care ward last month with late-stage cancer.

While in hospital, he was visited by many friends, including fellow priests and Bishop Homeming, but passed away on November 19.

Fr Nicolas said he was a well-loved member of his congregation, and at a requiem mass for Fr Fitz-Walter’s passing, both Bishop Homeming and long time Clarence Valley priest Fr Frank Devoy paid tribute to Fr Fitz-Walter.

“As a man who exemplified the beatitudes, I am quite sure being of pure heart is seeing God,” Bishop Homeming said.

Presenting the eulogy, Fr Devoy, who Fr FitzWalter acted as assistant while in Grafton, said even in his last days Fr FitzWalter was a man committed to his faith and his family.

“Four days before he passed, he travelled from St Vincents Hospital to Murwillumbah to baptise a child,” Fr Devoy said. “And that says so much about the love father Fitz has for his family, all the weddings, baptisms he performed and all he did.”

Fr Devoy said Fr FitzWalter was a soft and quietly spoken person, simple and frugal in lifestyle and easily liked.

“Nothing was ever a problem for Fitzy, always with a smile on his face, always cheerful,” he said.

“He was a man of few words … but when he did say something, it packed a punch.”



Fr FitzWalter was born in Cairns in 1951, and educated at Our Lady of Sacred Heart School in Sandgate.

When his family moved to South Grafton he continued his education at boarding school, and with his family intending to move and stay in Coffs Harbour, Fr Fitzwalter chose to come to the Diocese Of Lismore, rather than the Archdiocese of Brisbane.

“We are so privileged that his mum and dad made that decision to live out their lives in Coffs Harbour, and that gave this diocese one of the loveliest priests we know,” Fr Devoy said.

He was ordained in Ballina in 1975, though Fr Devoy explained the date did cause some consternation as it clashed with Ballina Cup Day, as Fr FitzWalter was an avid follower of sport and horse racing.

He then continued through the area, with appointments in Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Lismore, Wauchope, Murwillumbah, Grafton, Tweed Heads and Kyogle before finishing his work as the parish priest at Maclean.

He retired from active duties in 2010 as his cancer began to get the best of him, and lived out his days in Murwillumbah.

Fr Devoy said Fr FitzWalter wanted to pay tribute to the lay people who gave him support in the priesthood.

“He would want you to know how much it meant to him that his fidelity in the priesthood was assisted by the energy of lay people in providing such wonderful support for him – in good times and in bad,” Fr Devoy said.

Fr Devoy remembered ‘Fitzy’, as he called him, as a man who was deeply faithful to the Christian and ministerial calling.

“I was with him only three weeks ago, and he was very frail, and he just sat there and smiled,” he said.

“It was extraordinary how in the way of his virtuous state, he seemed to conquer those things which most of us would struggle to do.

“He fought the good fight, he ran the race to the end, and he kept the good faith.”