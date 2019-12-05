VALE: Yaegl elder remembered by community

AUNTY Judy Breckenridge, an elder of the Yaegl nationpassed away on November 24, and was laid to rest after a service at St James Anglican Church at Maclean on December 4.

Hundreds turned up to pay tribute to a devoted family woman, a respected educator and a leader in the Lower Clarence community.

Her life was devoted to her community and bridged the divide between black and white nations, keeping the torch of reconciliation lit.

She will be remembered for her strength of spirit and selfless manner.

With the family's permission, we reprint the eulogy written by her niece Susan Parker, and read by Susan with other nieces Frances and Catherine Parker.

Eulogy for Judith Ann Breckenridge

Born in Maclean on the 26th January, 1947 to parents Jessie and Wallace Randall, blessed to be a part of a strong Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr family. She was known as Judy B, Aunty Jude, Nan Jude and AJ to us Parker girls. AJ was born into unconditional love.

As a young girl, Aunty Jude had beautiful golden curls and was affectionately called "Their little Shirley Temple" by her loving parents.

Aunty Jude was the second daughter, a dearly beloved sister to Lenore. Then came Wallace, Elizabeth, Lois, Keith, Beris, Stuart, Neil and Kaylene. There was a deep love between all of the siblings, no matter the gap in age and the distance where they settled.

The family were moved to Ashby after floods had forced them to leave Ulgundahi island. During this time Aunty Jude had started to attend Maclean public school and made many friends there. Each morning they would walk up to the Ashby Ferry, catch the ferry across the river, and hop off at the old wharf, (now Maclean police station) and walk up to the public school.

Aunty Jude's mum, known as Jessie, Ganny and Nanny Randall to us, was a shy and gentle woman. Ganny wanted to see where her children went to school, so would walk the kids up to the school, and bravely started to go to P & C meetings. The courage Ganny had, to join all of the other mums at the table, to have a cup of tea, parent to parent, was a sign that the times were slowly changing. Ganny had enormous strength and courage. To sit at the table, knowing that she herself had been unable to attend the public school due to government policies of the day, was no small feat.

Aunty Jude also had this strength and courage. The same strength of character as her mother Jessie. Aunty Jude used her inner strength to help shape the reconciliation movement in Maclean and the lower Clarence. Aunty Jude did this, in her own way, constant and unwavering, simply by participating.

Her love of the highland gathering started at a young age. In the words of her older sister Lenore, she says "I don't think she missed a highland gathering from the age of 7" Ganny would dress us both, in pleated skirts, sewn by Mrs Bricknell. One in red tartan, one in blue tartan, both with white blouses.

Aunty Jude was always there to lend a hand, working in the pavilion, serving her delicious food to people.

A woman of many talents, Aunty Jude was a great athlete, an excellent swimmer and would win the Maclean public swimming competitions to be crowned 'Grand Champion Athlete' at the school titles.

Above all, Aunty Jude was selfless and did everything for her family, without question. When she was just 13 or 14, her mum Ganny asked her to leave school and help her look after Granny Bella. Aunty Jude did this until Granny Bella passed away, with no questions asked. To this day, her siblings remember her selfless acts and are grateful for everything she did for them and their family.

At the tender age of 16, she met her future husband Arthur Breckenridge a, strapping young man from Coraki. He used to sing to her, "Judy, Judy Judy, I love you" (song by Johnny Tillerson). I believe Aunty Gwen introduced them as penpals. Arthur and Judy married at the Free Presbyterian church in Maclean and had six beautiful children. Dwayne, Steven, Cheryl, Gary, Bevan and Deborah. At the start of their marriage, they moved to Coraki briefly, but soon came back to live in Maclean. All the families had moved from the Island, to Hillcrest in the early 1960s due to the constant flooding. Aunty Jude and Uncle Arthur were one of the first families to get a home in Hillcrest, next door to her Mum and Dad, Ganny and Gandfather. The little Breck's were the apples of their eyes, all spoiled by their grandparents and uncles and aunties.

Weekends were spent mostly attending children's sports, Dwayne and Steven and Gary loved cricket, Bevan loved union, Cheryl loved softball and Deborah loved hockey and softball. Aunty Jude loved the social connections through sports and formed lifelong friendships with the Apps. Their friendship continues through the children to this day.

The Brecks moved to 87 Wharf St, Maclean. This is where we, the Parker girls, have so many memories, playing with Marbuck, learning how to cook cakes, make icing, jam drops, watching videos, and always following our older cousins around, trips to Maclean pool, generally being their shadows. Aunty Jude showed us all so much love.

Aunty Jude was a loving and devoted Grandmother to Merinda, Nghaeria, Jesse, Jacob, Mahli, Jirra, Zac, Charles, William, Isaiah, Noah and Myah. She was also very blessed to be the Great Grandmother to Jessirrah, Ella Joyce, Korbin, Elijah and Bruce. She showed them unconditional love and in turn they showered her with their love.

Aunty Jude was a strong woman, a quiet achiever who was never one for being a show pony. She was modest and never bragged about her achievements, just role modelled them for all to see.

One of the younger sister's, Aunty Lois speaks of her pride regarding Aunty Jude being the first person in the family to go to university. Recognising the importance of education, she waited until her own children were grown until she started her block release studies. This guided her own journey of being an advocate for the importance of education among many of our young people.

I remember doing sewing lessons with Aunty Jude, and Mrs Hoskins, who was so generous in giving up her time to teach us. We created all sorts of outfits, Maclean High put on a fashion parade for the Koori Mail at the Lismore workers club. Aunty Jude would whip up outfits, her tartan number, and many other memorable dresses, cloaks and sarongs, which were screen-printed by many of our Elders.

It was when Aunty Jude started working at Maclean High, that she begun to have a huge impact, planting the seeds of reconciliation, for the many generations to come. When she started at Maclean high school, she was the only Aboriginal worker, and now there are five. Aunty Jude encouraged her own kids to finish high school, and they weren't allowed to leave unless they had a job. Aunty Jude medically retired in 2000, due to health issues.

She was a strong advocate for education. Offering support to all students, many of whom have acknowledged the important role Aunty Jude played in their lives.

The impact she had on so many students and teachers was profound.

This was just one of the ways that Aunty Jude began to bridge the gap between black and white.

Aunty Jude was comfortable walking in both worlds. She showed kindness to everyone she met. Kindness defined as 'loaning someone your strength, instead of reminding them of their weaknesses'

Just before she passed, the family had the opportunity to tell her what we were grateful for. Each person thanked her, for being their loving and devoted mum, a wonderful sister, a loving aunty and very special grandmother. Aunty Jude loved with her whole heart and she had a very special gift of being one of the best cooks you'd ever come across.

Aunty Jude, you have made your mark upon as all. We are so sorry that you had to endure such heartache in the last seven years, when you buried your husband, and then three sons, Steven, Dwayne and Bevan all within a year of the other. No mother should have to experience that level of pain and grief.

We take comfort in knowing that you are not in any pain anymore, and have been greeted at the Pearly Gates by so many loved ones. Your boys are with you, surrounded by your Mum and Dad, beautiful niece Jessica, and with your loving family. Aunty Carmel would be so happy to see you again and take you fishing so you could both yarn up big just like the old times.

Thank you for all that you have done for us, you will be greatly missed by everyone that was lucky enough to have known you.

Thank you AJ, for loving us so much.

We will miss you forever.