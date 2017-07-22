Vale: Max Godbee. Memories of a champion bloke

Max Godbee was devoted to the sport of horse racing and had his moments picking winners.

FORMER Daily Examiner sports editor Max Godbee, who died this week aged 86, was sport in the Clarence Valley for generations of athletes growing up in the region.

Max was a talented athlete and as his career wound down covered the sports beat of the town from the early 1970s.

His sports career in surf lifesaving enjoyed an Indian Summer with Masters competition.

Always a talented runner, Max found himself a Masters title-holder 10 times, mostly in beach sprint events, until his retirement from competition after the 2002 SLS World Titles in Florida.

He and his wife Lauretta, who began working at the paper in the 1950s, formed a rock-solid partnership, with Lauretta guiding the newsroom as chief of staff and Max heading up sports coverage.

ENDURING LOVE: Max and Lauretta Godbee celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Adam Hourigan

Max made quite an impression on Joan Nelson when she began working part-time at the paper as the editor's secretary to John Moorehead, in 1970 when The Daily Examiner was in King St, Grafton.

"Max was at the paper all the time I was there,” Mrs Nelson said. "I can remember making cups of coffee for him.

"He used to make coffee for himself, but he was always leaving the jug on. He was a real devil for that. I was worried he would electrocute himself, so I made coffees for him.”

After she left The Daily Examiner, Mrs Nelson became the bowls correspondent for the Grafton Women's Bowling Club, a role she kept for 23 years.

"I worked pretty closely with Max, he was just there all the time,” she said. "He helped me learn what needed to be printed in the paper.”

Max was also an inspiration to young journalists learning about the value of sport in their community.

Now a veteran journalist, Craig McTear was a cadet when he came to work at The Daily Examiner in 1989 and has many fond memories of working with Max.

"I often helped Max on the sports desk, whether it was typing up race results, covering rugby league matches or assisting with The Daily Examiner Sports Star,” he said.

1993 sports star top 10 back John Radford, Judy Brurrows, Neville Carr, Max Godbee, Terry West, Kelly Blanch, front, Doug Lambert, Lloyd McClymont (for winner John), Tracey Holder.Photo Daily Examiner Archives Daily Examiner Archives

"Max loved his community and his sport, particularly horse racing, rugby league and surf lifesaving, and what he didn't know about sport wasn't worth knowing.”

Mr McTear said Max and Lauretta were always willing to pass on their knowledge to junior staff.

"He was always professional and always passionate, and he and his wife, Lauretta, made a terrific team. They were good people and were from the old school of journalism,” he said.

"I will forever be grateful for working alongside and learning from the Godbees.”

South Grafton Rebels rugby league legend Dennis 'Meato' Pye gave an insight into Max's value to his sport.

"Max was a terrific record keeper in a time when rugby league clubs didn't keep a lot of records,” he said.

But Max did. Because of him I knew when I played my 250th first grade game for the club or that I played 308 games for the Rebels.

"When those milestones came up, Max knew about them and wrote a story about them for the paper.”

He said the clubs were able to use the paper's league coverage as their record keeping and it was common knowledge that Group 1 Rugby League used Max's statistics and tables into the 1990s.

He was also valuable to the sport as a promoter of the game.

"When there was a local derby between Souths and Grafton, Max would publish four or five articles about it that week,” Mr Pye said.

"People would read them and talk to you about it in the street. Then they would come to the game on Sunday to watch you. He really put bums on seats.”

While rugby league coverage was extensive, Mr Pye said Max's coverage of sport was even handed.

"Whenever a sporting event happened, it was in the paper,” he said. "Just before she died Max's wife Lauretta asked me if I would like to be the custodian for all Max's sporting journals.

"I jumped at it. I've got all these big, bound volumes of clippings of Daily Examiner sports articles going back to the 1960s. It's all in there.”

But Dennis said the most important thing about Max was "he was a champion bloke”.

"He was a boxer, a footballer and surf life saver,” he said.

"My first acquaintance with Max was back in 1970 as a 16-year-old when he instructed me in my Bronze Medallion.

FOUNDER: The Daily Examiner Sports Star of the Year Awards were one of Max Godbee's creations. At the 1996 sport star awards he chats with guest Olympic equestrian Wendy Schaeffer. Daily Examiner Archives

Yamba Surf Life Saving Club member Jim Dougherty said Max enjoyed an illustrious career with the club after he joined in 1952 to gain his Bronze Medallion.

For more than 50 years he stayed involved as a patrol member, competitor, coach, lifesaving instructor and examiner, carnival official, administrator, and club historian.

He was made a Life Member of Yamba SLSC in 1965; Life Member of Far North Coast Branch in 1971; Life Member of Surf Life Saving NSW in 1985; and Life Member of Surf Life Saving Australia in 2006.

In 2004 Max was awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for services to surf lifesaving and the Clarence Valley community.

Max's involvement at club level is legendary to those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Listed below are some of his achievements:

Coached club R & R and March Past teams with great success for 42 seasons from 1955 to 1997.

Was the handicapper for the Sunday surf race for 32 years.

Carried out the role of club publicity officer for 42 years always ensuring that Yamba club had a high profile in The Daily Examiner.

Researched and compiled the 75th Anniversary History Book of the club in 1983 and the Yamba SLSC 100 Year History Book in 2008.

When Masters competition began in the late 80's he made a "comeback” to competition to win 14 gold medals at Australian Masters Titles in beach sprint and flags events and 10 gold medals at World Masters Titles.

At FNC Branch level he served 3 terms as branch president; six terms as branch superintendent (both competition and lifesaving); seven terms as No.1 district supervisor; seven terms as branch coach; and had continuous membership of the branch board of control for more than 50 years.

Max was the coach of the NSW Country teams that toured New Zealand in 1986 and Tasmania in 1980. He officiated at over 30 NSW Country Championships since this carnival began in 1970, holding the position of carnival referee or sectional referee on 19 occasions. He has also acted as a carnival official at NSW State and Australian Titles almost continuously from the late 1950s to early 2000s.

He attended his first World Lifesaving Titles at Vancouver, Canada in 1986 as a member of the Australian Delegation of officials and then travelled to New Zealand, South Africa, United States, Japan, England, Germany and Italy with the Australian delegation. He officiated at 10 consecutive World Lifesaving Titles between 1986 and 2004.

Mr Dougherty said there was much more to Max Godbee than a dedicated competitor and official.

"It is the unofficial aspects that endeared Max to many,” he said.

"He was a real character and a great practical joker once the 'serious stuff' was done, and it is the memories and stories of this side of Max that will keep him alive in all who were proud to call him 'mate'.”

The Godbee family has yet to release details of his funeral.