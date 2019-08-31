VALE: Remembering a defining figure in Grafton community

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Former Grafton City Council alderman and dentist JJ Fahey, who successfully campaigned to fluoridate the city's water supply, has died at the age of 89.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Former Grafton City Council alderman and dentist JJ Fahey, who successfully campaigned to fluoridate the city's water supply, has died at the age of 89. Tim Howard

GRAFTON has lost one of its leading figures in the fields of health, local politics and sport with the death of John Joseph "JJ” Fahey this week.

Mr Fahey died on Tuesday at the age of 89.

He, along with fellow dentist and Grafton City alderman Burt Dawes, left a lasting public health legacy in the city with their successful campaign to fluoridate the city's water supply in the 1960s.

As a dentist who only a few years earlier had been working with the Albert Sweitzer Foundation in Africa, he was appalled at the standard of dental health in his home town.

"We used to have a clinic every Saturday at the Grafton Base Hospital and we'd work there all morning pulling rotten teeth out of kids' heads,” Mr Fahey told The Daily Examiner in a 2004 article.

He was determined to do something about it and used his position as an alderman on Grafton City Council in 1964 to push for fluoride in the town water supply.

The opposition in the community was so fierce that on the first night the fluoridation system was to begin operation, a home-made bomb exploded in the plant, destroying it.

But the determination of Mr Fahey and Mr Dawes, as well as £5000 from the State Government, enabled the plant to be repaired.

Barbara and JJ Fahey watch their granddaughter Rachel play tennis for Grafton High . Adam Hourigan

It was a major public health success, quickly making the Saturday clinics unnecessary.

Mr Fahey was also a noted schoolboy athlete, competing successfully in running, shooting and rugby league for his school, Woodlawn College.

His brother-in-law Bill Dougherty was at school with Mr Fahey and remembers a boy with prodigious sporting talents who went on to become one of the defining figures in the city.

"He set a record in the 440 yards at Woodlawn that stood for 40 years, even when they changed it to 400m, which made it slightly shorter,” Mr Dougherty said.

The pair were on Grafton City Council together at the time of the water fluoridation.

"He came back from England as a great champion of fluoride and made sure all our children took fluoride tablets,” Mr Dougherty said.

"They never had a filling until much later in life.”

Mr Dougherty said his brother-in-law possessed a prodigious memory, just not for names and faces.

"When he was out he would be talking to people and he could not remember their names,” he said.

"JJ apologised to them and would ask them to open their mouths. He could always recall a name after seeing their dental work.”

He married Barbara Dougherty and together they raised six children: Mary-Anne (Watson), Peter, Brendan, Andrew, Daniel and Joseph.

A requiem mass for Mr Fahey will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria St, Grafton, at 11am. The funeral will proceed to Clarence Lawn Cemetery. The family invites friends and relatives to attend.