VALE: Remembering a humble man who helped build Grafton

Laurie Marchant has passed away at the age of 95

Laurie Marchant has passed away at the age of 95

LAURIE Marchant helped some of Grafton’s biggest developments come to life, but he wasn’t one to seek the spotlight.

He is remembered as a humble and passionate man to his community, his work and family.

Laurie passed away at the age of 95 last week on November 25, and son David said he was committed to his work as an electrical engineer, and then in retirement devoted his time to his community.

Born in Gilgrandra in 1925, Laurie first came to the Clarence Valley in the 1960s to assist in the building of the Koolkhan power station and reinvigorate the Nymboida power station.

He went on to become Chief Electrical Engineer with Northern Rivers Electricity, a job he held for more than 20 years.

“And he was a workophile,” David said. “He was absolutely committed to his work.

“But when he retired he became committed to community activities.”

Some of his work included running the Clarence Valley Economic Group, attracting speakers from all over the world to talk to local businesses.

“He was actively involved in the foundation of the South Grafton Bendigo Bank, he was very active,” David said. “He kept going all the way through until the last couple of years, retiring from the board in his nineties.

“He was also very active in the chamber of commerce, and he was passionate about it and committed.”

Laurie was also chairman of the Grafton Base Hospital board from 1975 to 1985 and listed among his achievements the development of the west wing of the hospital and his work to develop the adult education program, the Clarence Learning Unit.

David said in a meeting in Canberra, he met with then deputy prime minister John Anderson who had just visited the Clarence Valley.

“(John Anderson) said I went to five meetings with the local member, and your dad was representative at each of the meetings and gave a full presentation. It was unbelievable!” David said.

CVC Economic Development Co-ordinator Elizabeth Fairweather, Federal Member for Page Janelle Saffin, CVC Mayor Ritchie Williamson and South Grafton Progress Association secretary Laurie Marchant.

Laurie was kept busy with his community work, but also found time for further study in his 70s.

“When he retired, he did an economics degree, and then won a scholarship to do a Master of economics,” David said.

“Even though he was in his 70s, he could still write and was very active.

“He did an economic model for rural economies the University of New England still sell today as a model.”

Mr Marchant was awarded a medal of the Order of Australia in 2008 for his work in the community.

David said his father was a humble man, never seeking the limelight, but had lived a full and interesting life.

“An interesting thing from his past, he was a very young man in the war and wanted to join the services, but because of his electrical skills he was precluded and stayed to work at home,” he said.

“He became involved with a fellow who developed jelly at the back of his garage, and this guy did it at the back of his garage.

“And the Americans loved it so much they gave this guy a contract, and to do this, he had to set up a factory.

“So as an 18-year-old, my father set up his factor during the weekends, and for that, he gave him a car and petrol vouchers … and that’s how dad got his first car to come down from the Blue Mountains.”

The name of the jelly factory? Aeroplane Jelly.

“He was a giver, but he wasn’t a publicity seeker,” David said. “In many ways he was introverted, but he got stuck into stuff.

“All of use are very proud of how much he contributed to the community he lived in.”





Mr Marchant was husband of Olivia (dec) and Marea (dec), father and father-in-law of Margaret and Kenneth, and David and Joy, stepfather of Mark and grandfather of Anthony, Timothy, Elizabeth and Alison.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Laurie’s funeral service, to be held at the Christ Church Cathedral, Duke Street, Graft on Monday December, commencing at 11am. The funeral will then proceed to the Clarence Lawn Cemetary.