VALE: Remembering those we lost in 2020

Winifred Jefferies, spends a quiet moment with a piece of cake as she prepares to celebrate her 107th birthday.

Winifred Jefferies, spends a quiet moment with a piece of cake as she prepares to celebrate her 107th birthday.

In 2020, we paid tribute to many prominent members of the Clarence Valley community who passed away.

Take a look back at some of the many people we said goodbye to over the year.

APRIL: Dr Bill passes away at age 102

HIS full name is Dr William Thomas Hudson Scales OAM, but to the people who knew him he was simply Dr Bill.

And while his work took him all across the country, his daughter Deborah Thomson said that his return to the Clarence Valley in the last years of his and his wife’s life brought him immense joy, and a passion for living.

Bill and Pat Scales, some of the founding members of the Pelican Playhouse. Photo Marco Magasic / Daily Examiner

The ophthalmologist who served the Grafton area and many others in both his professional medical and community life passed away in April at the age of 102.

Read more here

MAY: Vale Hamburger Max, a true horse racing lover

Max Johnston, affectionately nicknamed “Hamburger Max”, passed away in May at the age of 96.

He was a well known and loved horse owner and racing supporter for many years. “He was a great bloke and a great character,” good mate Mike Dougherty said.

Read more

MAY: Yamba’s iconic surf swimmer passes away

One of the last views that surf club stalwart Barrie Cribb saw before his final trip to hospital was a place where he was a familiar site for more than 30 years.



He asked the ambulance driver to take him to Main Beach in Yamba for one last look at the beach and the rock pool he swam in every day.



The driver took him to the beach and opened the back door of the ambulance, and Mr Cribb took a look over the beach and said “Okay, let‘s go.”

Read more here

JUNE: Vale Vic Wunderlich, Grafton Hockey legend

Tributes flooded the Grafton Hockey Association’s Facebook page after the passing of a legend, Vic Wunderlich.



Wunderlich played many parts for the community over the years but his involvement in hockey left a long-lasting impression.

JUNE: Tributes flow for Grafton‘s first woman mayor



Shirley Adams OAM was a trailblazer in local government and would tell anyone who listened that if you wanted something done, ask a woman.

Shirley Adams, OAM, at the official opening of Grafton Base Hospital redevelopment. Mrs Adams passed away on 28th June, 2020, aged 89. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Tributes flowed for the former mayor of Grafton City Council, who passed away at the age of 89.

Read more

JULY: Farewell to the Gentleman of Lawrence

He didn’t like the limelight, but he sure loved giving back to his Lawrence community. Born in Lawrence before leaving when he was four, returning aged 19, Brein Bancroft has watched the riverside community grow and change through the decades.

Read more

SEPTEMBER: Clarence Valley‘s oldest resident passes away aged 108

Just weeks after celebrating her 108th birthday, Winifred Jefferies, the oldest person in the Clarence Valley passed away at her home at Dougherty Villa following a short illness.

Winifred Jefferies celebrating one of her many birthdays at Dougherty Villa

Ms Jefferies, known as “Win”, or ”Ma”, was born at Southgate in 1912, and has three children, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.