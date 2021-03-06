VALE: Unforgettable business racing stalwart farewelled

Long time racing stalwart and businessman Roger Kelly was farewelled at a place where his company name farewelled the race carnival for many years; the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Mr Kelly passed away at the age of 79 last month.



He was remembered as a man with an astute memory, a well-respected businessman, and an important figure in local racings

His eulogy, written by his daughter Helen Kelly, Michael Beattie of the CRJC and Bob Hastings of the Lions Club is reproduced with permission here.



Born January 12 1942 at the “Estonholme” Hospital in Tamworth.

His parents Thomas and Catherine came from Tintinhull (a village outside Tamworth) and Gunnedah. The family were settled in Curlewis when Roger joined his older brothers Kevin, Maurice and Phillip. In the following years he would be joined by sisters Peg, Roslyn and youngest brother Chrys. Roger attended Curlewis Public School and Gunnedah High School where he attained his Intermediate Certificate in 1957. Shortly after, he moved to Sydney to begin his career.

Between then and 1970 he moved from Sydney to Gunnedah where he continued to establish himself in the Insurance business and racing industry.

In the early 1970s Roger moved to Grafton, continuing his career in Insurance looking after clients all over the Clarence Valley and Northern Rivers insuring their businesses and property.

Throughout the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s you would be hard pressed to find a Clarence Valley local who didn’t deal with Roger in some way or another for their insurance needs. In 1978, Roger married Linda Stokes, and officially became stepfather to Chris and Lisa. The family welcomed daughter Helen in 1979.

Before moving to Grafton, Roger was already well known in racing circles throughout northern NSW after having been active in racing while living in the north west of the state at Gunnedah.

After moving to Grafton, Roger became even more actively involved in racing, firstly as a successful owner then providing his time as a committee member of South Grafton Jockey Club before adding representation on the Northern Rivers Racing Association board to his ever increasing racing CV.

With South Grafton Jockey Club combining with Clarence River Jockey Club in the late 1980s, Roger retired from service but his insurance business continued to be a great supporter of the industry through sponsorship with his name continuing a race sponsor of the rich July Carnival until 2011 when he retired professionally, aged 69 years.

Renowned for his encyclopaedic memory, Roger could relay stories from the sixties and seventies with enough accuracy that he could have been telling you about an incident that happened just last week. While it was not a nickname that he relished, Roger was known by many as “The encyclopaedia” and from my perspective, it was a fitting tribute and always said with great respect.

Roger was awarded life membership of Clarence River Jockey Club in January 2016 for his lifelong service to a sport he loved.

Roger became involved with the Lions Clubs in Grafton in the very late 1980s. He continued throughout the 90s and into the 2000s, on the basis of fellowship, friendship, and service to the local and wider community through various projects and fundraising. Throughout this time, there was a like-minded group of committed locals who worked tirelessly together for the Lions vision and purpose.

Some of these projects were for healthcare, vision and eyesight. The reading glasses recycling program now known as “Recycle for Sight” Roger was involved in kicking off in Grafton almost 30 years ago. He was a great supporter of local youth, through Student Exchange programs and “Youth of the Year” quest over several years.

In the early 1990s Roger was President of Grafton Lions and for at least a year or two he was the Chairman of the northern NSW district conference – district 201 N1 – which covered an area from approximately Taree to Lismore, out west to Moree and the lower New England. Roger was passionate about having an effective and cooperative local and district Lions effort, and much of his personal time was dedicated to building relationships within these areas to sustain the Lions vision.

Roger’s office and home was always stacked with Lions paperwork, conference memorabilia, Christmas cakes, Lions Mints and other items. There was even phonebook deliveries done in Grafton by Lions members – back when phone books were still a thing.

In Roger’s later years in Lions, he continued to volunteer at the Bunnings sausage sizzle fundraisers – they must have been Covid-safe all those years ago because Roger would always be on the tills and handle cash but never cook or handle the food!

In a sad blow to Roger’s encyclopaedic memory of racing statistics, Roger began to suffer the early stages of dementia in the last 5 or so years. Being known as a great conversationalist who loved a chat around town, this decline was upsetting and frustrating for him. So many friends in town were so kind when Roger struggled to find the words.

Roger’s final 13 months were spent in Dougherty Villa, where he received outstanding care and friendship from the staff and other residents. Thankfully, Roger had a full and healthy life and his passing was very quick.

Vale, Roger Kelly.

