Vale Vic Wunderlich, Grafton Hockey legend

Vic Wunderlich in attendance at the centenary celebrations of the Mackelly's Store at the Ulmarra Hotel in 2013. Wunderlich has left a lasting impression on the community behind him. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

TRIBUTES have flooded Grafton Hockey Association’s Facebook page after the passing of a legend, Vic Wunderlich, on Thursday.

Wunderlich has played many parts for the community over the years but his involvement in hockey has left a long-lasting impression.

Taking on roles as a player, referee, coach and mentor to the next generation, Wunderlich was a jack of all trades.

His talent was clear to see, popping up among the medals throughout his whole career including the over-65 nationals competition.

Upon hearing the news of Wunderlich’s passing, community members flooded the GHA Inc. Facebook page with tributes to the great man.

RIP Vic, one of the true legends of Grafton Hockey, the place will never be the same with you gone. I still remember you and son Michael umpiring Royals first B grade grand final in 1984- Christopher Blanchard.

Vic was such a gentleman with wonderful insight into hockey and the ability to know the assets different players possessed. RIP Vic and condolences to Joan and family- Kerry N Norm Martin.

An absolute gent of the game. Condolences to the family and the Grafton Hockey Community.

RIP Vic, no doubt at all that you’ll be missed by everyone that had the pleasure of your acquaintance- Nick Gleeson.

Many had some form of involvement with him, as John Smith recalls fond memories from taking the field with him.

Greg Young played alongside Vic Wunderlich in the Grafton Hockey Association.

Thoughts & prayers are with Joan, Michael & Sharon, Sandra & your families. A great man and a person I looked up to. Had the honour to play hockey with Vic & he was a great role model to the many junior players he coached both locally & at representative level. You will be missed x- John Smith.

Others reflected on Wunderlich as a coach and thanked him for his time.

True legend of Grafton hockey. Vic was my first hockey coach, very patient man obviously. My love goes out to Joan, Michael Wunderlich, Sandra and family- Bradley Deece.

So very sad. Vic was a great man with lots of hockey talent- Aleisha Robertson.

It is clear to see just how big of an impact Wunderlich left on the community and his kindness, patience and skill will be remembered by the legacy left behind.